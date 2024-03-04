Kings Of Kauffman
FanSided

KC Royals News

KC Royals Spring Training Update: Salvador Perez, Seth Lugo, Nick Pratto, and more

Mike Gillespie
|

KC Royals News

Dairon Blanco provides elite tools, untapped production to 2024 KC Royals

Jacob Milham
|

KC Royals News

KC Royals legend U.L. Washington reportedly passes away at 70

Jacob Milham
|

KC Royals News

Is disappointment looming for this versatile KC Royals player?

Mike Gillespie
|

News

See more

KC Royals superstar Bobby Witt Jr. earns sparkling preseason accolade

Jacob Milham

Keep Your KC Royals Ticket Stub: Seeing double aces

Patrick Glancy

3 takeaways from latest KC Royals Cactus League win

Mike Gillespie

How will Kyle Isbel stun KC Royals fans in 2024?

Jacob Milham

Rumors

See more

3 KC Royals players who could be first-time All-Stars in 2024

Jacob Milham
|

3 surprising trade targets who could transform KC Royals 2024 roster

Jacob Milham
|

KC Royals Rumors: What's up with these former Royal players?

Mike Gillespie
|

KC Royals Rumors: Kansas City reportedly looking for 'closer' in trade market

Jacob Milham
|

Prospects

See more

Matt Sauer is latest boom-or-bust Rule 5 pitcher for KC Royals

Jacob Milham
|

KC Royals Prospects: Peyton Wilson brings blue-chip talent to farm system

Jacob Milham
|

KC Royals Prospect: Carson Roccaforte offers cautious hope in outfield

Jacob Milham
|

KC Royals Top Prospects: Could this catcher get lost in the crowd?

Mike Gillespie
|

History

See more

6 times the KC Royals fleeced MLB teams in cash consideration trades

Jacob Milham

Why '89 club's approach could help the KC Royals succeed

Patrick Glancy

KC Royals Immaculate Grid Cheat Codes: Gary Gaetti

Patrick Glancy

All-time best KC Royals starting lineup based on WAR

Jacob Milham

More stories

KC Royals News

Do the KC Royals need more star power to win in 2024?

Matthew Gerrity
|

KC Royals News

How Maíkel García could blossom into a star for the KC Royals

Matthew Gerrity
|

KC Royals News

3 pitchers who need great springs to make the KC Royals

Mike Gillespie
|

KC Royals News

Why days like Tuesday are so important for the KC Royals

Mike Gillespie
|

KC Royals News

Jake Brentz has uphill battle to return to KC Royals bullpen

Jacob Milham
|

KC Royals News

Uni Watch discovers why KC Royals uniforms are MLB's best in 2024

Jacob Milham
|

KC Royals News

Will this KC Royals prospect make it to the majors this season?

Mike Gillespie
|

KC Royals News

Can Kris Bubic recover and rediscover his KC Royals rotational role?

Jacob Milham
|

KC Royals News

Royals Opening Day Roster Projection 1.0: Any surprises?

Mike Gillespie
|

KC Royals News

Chris Stratton brings steady, healthy middle-inning arm to KC Royals bullpen

Jacob Milham
|

KC Royals News

KC Royals News: Market remains mixed for former players

Mike Gillespie
|

This Kansas City Royals Starter jacket is a must-have for 2024

Nathan Cunningham
|