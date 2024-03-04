News
Rumors
Prospects
History
Merch
About
FanSided MLB Sites
KC Royals News
KC Royals Spring Training Update: Salvador Perez, Seth Lugo, Nick Pratto, and more
KC Royals News
Dairon Blanco provides elite tools, untapped production to 2024 KC Royals
KC Royals News
KC Royals legend U.L. Washington reportedly passes away at 70
KC Royals News
Is disappointment looming for this versatile KC Royals player?
News
See more
KC Royals superstar Bobby Witt Jr. earns sparkling preseason accolade
Keep Your KC Royals Ticket Stub: Seeing double aces
3 takeaways from latest KC Royals Cactus League win
How will Kyle Isbel stun KC Royals fans in 2024?
Rumors
See more
3 KC Royals players who could be first-time All-Stars in 2024
3 surprising trade targets who could transform KC Royals 2024 roster
KC Royals Rumors: What's up with these former Royal players?
KC Royals Rumors: Kansas City reportedly looking for 'closer' in trade market
Prospects
See more
Matt Sauer is latest boom-or-bust Rule 5 pitcher for KC Royals
KC Royals Prospects: Peyton Wilson brings blue-chip talent to farm system
KC Royals Prospect: Carson Roccaforte offers cautious hope in outfield
KC Royals Top Prospects: Could this catcher get lost in the crowd?
History
See more
6 times the KC Royals fleeced MLB teams in cash consideration trades
Why '89 club's approach could help the KC Royals succeed
KC Royals Immaculate Grid Cheat Codes: Gary Gaetti
All-time best KC Royals starting lineup based on WAR
More stories
KC Royals News
Do the KC Royals need more star power to win in 2024?
KC Royals News
How Maíkel García could blossom into a star for the KC Royals
KC Royals News
3 pitchers who need great springs to make the KC Royals
KC Royals News
Why days like Tuesday are so important for the KC Royals
KC Royals News
Jake Brentz has uphill battle to return to KC Royals bullpen
KC Royals News
Uni Watch discovers why KC Royals uniforms are MLB's best in 2024
KC Royals News
Will this KC Royals prospect make it to the majors this season?
KC Royals News
Can Kris Bubic recover and rediscover his KC Royals rotational role?
KC Royals News
Royals Opening Day Roster Projection 1.0: Any surprises?
KC Royals News
Chris Stratton brings steady, healthy middle-inning arm to KC Royals bullpen
KC Royals News
KC Royals News: Market remains mixed for former players
This Kansas City Royals Starter jacket is a must-have for 2024
Show More