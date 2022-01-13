KC Royals mourn passing of pitcher from team’s original roster

On December 4, the Kansas City Royals announced the passing of Al Fitzmorris, a pitcher from the franchise's first ever team in 1969. He was 78 years old.

"We mourn the passing of Al Fitzmorris, an Original Royal who joined us in 1969, was an integral part of our first playoff team in 1976, and stayed in Kansas City after his playing days to raise a family while also remaining actively involved with our community efforts," the Royals posted on X. "We send our condolences to Al’s loved ones and will miss Al dearly."

Remembering 'Original Royal' Al Fitzmorris

Having initially signed as an undrafted free agent with the Chicago White Sox in 1966, Fitzmorris was selected by the Royals as the 40th overall pick in the MLB expansion draft on October 15, 1968. An 'Original Royal,' Fitzmorris made seven relief appearances for the team during their inaugural season in 1969, earning a 4.22 ERA in 10.2 innings of work.

"You are confident that you can do your job, but coming from A-ball in ’68 to the big leagues in 1969 was a big jump," Fitzmorris told Fox4 in 2018 about his first season in the majors. "I trusted myself and hoped I was good enough to make that leap in that short of time. I was only 23."

From 1969, Fitzmorris pitched for the Royals for eight seasons, establishing himself as a reliable arm on the team's staff. The right-hander was crucial to the team's 90-win season in 1976, posting a 3.06 ERA to help Kansas City advance to the playoffs for the first time in franchise history. He left the Royals at the end of 1976.

In his eight-year span with Kansas City, Fitzmorris accumulated a 70-48 record with a 3.46 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, and 391 strikeouts across 243 appearances, including 136 starts. He went on to have brief stints with the Cleveland Indians and California Angels, as well as the San Diego Padres' Triple-A affiliate, before he retired from professional baseball at the end of the 1979 season.

After retirement, Fitzmorris stayed in Kansas City and continued his legacy through a deep involvement with the community, including supporting numerous charity efforts.