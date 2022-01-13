What the KC Royals' Opening Day lineup would look like if the season began today

Even with Christmas trees sprouting in living rooms and snow blanketing Kansas City, the Kansas City Royals are steadily marching toward Opening Day 2025. While spring training still feels far away, the Winter Meetings this week should inject some much-needed energy into the offseason.

The Royals have already been relatively active this offseason, addressing two of their biggest offseason priorities early on. First, they retained starter Michael Wacha on a multi-year pact that rewards the veteran for his strong debut season with the team in 2024. That deal can be worth $72 million when it is all said and done, a huge financial commitment for the Royals ownership group. Meanwhile, their next big move came by acquiring the first batter Royals fans will likely see in 2025 — second baseman Jonathan India.

India’s addition not only fills the leadoff void but also reshapes the bottom half of the batting order. So if the Royals announced their Opening Day lineup today, how would that look?

The KC Royals lineup looks better today than it did in early October

2B Jonathan India SS Bobby Witt Jr. 1B Vinnie Pasquantino C Salvador Perez DH Michael Massey RF Hunter Renfroe LF MJ Melendez 3B Maikel Garcia CF Kyle Isbel

While this lineup is an improvement over last year’s iteration, there’s still work to be done. Outfield production remains a glaring weakness, as Kansas City’s outfielders combined for a 78 wRC+ in 2024 — second-worst in MLB and the lowest in the AL. Having all three outfielders in the bottom half of the order highlights the struggles the group faced offensively.

Kansas City has reportedly been active in trying to improve the middle of the lineup, but a trade could be tough to pull off. Pitcher Brady Singer was the most valuable and sensible trade chip Kansas City had this offseason, and they already cashed that in for India. Now, they will have to get creative and take an even greater gamble to improve behind Perez.

The Royals still have a clear need for another bat, particularly at third base or in the corner outfield. Meanwhile, Kyle Isbel’s elite defense in center field makes him a justifiable everyday starter, even as the ninth batter. Ideally, Kansas City can add another offensive contributor before heading to Arizona for spring training.

Even as it stands today, this lineup is noticeably better than what fans saw last season at Kauffman Stadium — a promising sign as the Royals aim to build on their 2024 progress.