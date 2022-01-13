Bleacher Report proposes ridiculous Royals-Phillies trade for Alec Bohm

The Kansas City Royals will need to get creative this offseason if they want to build on their 2024 success. Last year’s free-agency gambles and internal improvements propelled the team to a remarkable 30-win improvement, but now they find themselves navigating the unfamiliar waters of playoff contention. One area in desperate need of an upgrade is third base, and Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm could be the perfect fit — at the right price.

This week, The Athletic's Matt Gelb reported that Philadelphia is looking "to acquire big-league pieces," and have made Bohm available in trade talks. The 28-year-old is coming off his first All-Star season, posting a career-best 3.5 fWAR thanks to his above-average bat and dependable glove at the hot corner. While Bohm’s skill set would be a seamless addition to the Royals’ lineup, a recent trade proposal by Bleacher Report’s Zachary Rymer for Bohm raises eyebrows for all the wrong reasons.

The KC Royals should be in on Alec Bohm, but not at this cost

In his article on December 6, Rymer suggested the Royals send outfielder MJ Melendez and top prospect catcher Blake Mitchell to the Phillies in exchange for Bohm.

"This deal would net the Phillies the outfielder they seek, and Melendez would come with real upside by way of his penchant for high exit velocities," Rymer wrote. "Mitchell, meanwhile, would give the Phillies a plan for life after J.T. Realmuto."

He continued, "It's still not quite an ideal trade for the Phillies, though. Swapping Bohm's righty bat for Melendez's lefty bat would make their lineup a little too left-handed. To boot, Melendez would further degrade an outfield defense that is bad enough as is."

Rymer's proposal is problematic on multiple fronts.

First, Melendez is coming off a career-worst season, and while his power potential is undeniable — evident from his elite extra-base hit rate — his inconsistency at the plate rendered him a below-average hitter in 2024. Combined with his ongoing defensive struggles since transitioning to the outfield, Melendez is hardly the type of player a World Series-aspiring team like the Phillies would target. Banking on his potential simply doesn’t align with Philadelphia’s immediate goal of winning now.

As for Mitchell — last year’s first-round pick — the Royals would be unwise to include him in any deal. The young catcher enjoyed a stellar first full professional season, showcasing power, speed, and an impressive arm behind the plate. On top of that, Mitchell remains years away from reaching the majors, and Kansas City’s new regime moving on from him so soon would be both unlikely and short-sighted.

While the Royals should absolutely pursue Bohm, neither Melendez nor Mitchell seems like a realistic trade chip in this scenario.

For the Phillies, dealing a player like Bohm might seem counterintuitive, but it aligns with their need to push beyond their recent postseason disappointments. After breaking a 10-year playoff drought in 2022 and reaching the World Series that season, Philadelphia has regressed in the postseason each year since. A seven-game loss in the 2023 NLCS was followed by a four-game exit in the 2024 NLDS, falling short of their championship expectations.

With generational talents like shortstop Trea Turner and first baseman Bryce Harper, along with a top-tier rotation, the Phillies are in win-now mode. Trading Bohm could signal a shift toward adding higher-ceiling talent, even if it means parting with a reliable piece of their roster.

For the Royals, Bohm represents a significant upgrade at third base, addressing a glaring need with a player whose floor and ceiling fit their current trajectory. For the Phillies, however, his ceiling may no longer match their lofty aspirations. If Philadelphia finds a way to flip Bohm for a more impactful asset, they won’t hesitate to make that move.