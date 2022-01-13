KC Royals News: Priorities at the Winter Meetings, trade candidates, Maikel Garcia injury update

The MLB Winter Meetings are officially underway, and while the lead-up to slugger Juan Soto's record-breaking new deal with the New York Mets kept fans on the edge of their collective seats, the Kansas City Royals have had plenty of news of their own to focus on.

From front office goals to injury updates, here is a Kansas City news roundup for December 9.

KC Royals News: Adding a middle-of-the-order bat is J.J. Picollo's top priority at the Winter Meetings

Going into the Winter Meetings this week, Royals general manager J.J. Picollo still has a rather extensive to-do list, but his top priority is finding a middle-of-the-order power bat to lengthen the team's lineup. In 2024, stars Bobby Witt Jr., Vinnie Pasquantino, and Salvador Pérez carried the Royals' offensive production, and while they'll likely continue to do that next season, the Royals have recognized the need to add some decent power further down the batting order.

"On-base remains a priority because the Royals want to be speedy and put the ball in play, but adding more impact in the heart of the order is seen as their next biggest need," MLB.com's Anne Rogers reported on December 8. "This hitter could come in the form of an outfielder or third baseman, and the Royals are exploring the free-agent and trade market in their search."

KC Royals News: Multiple players named as "potential trade candidates"

With the Royals looking to add a power bat at the Winter Meetings — plus bullpen and bench support, if the opportunity arises — Rogers named multiple players as "potential trade candidates" to be moved in the coming days.

"Third baseman Maikel Garcia has popped up in conversations because of his ability to play shortstop," Rogers wrote. "The Royals were able to trade Singer because of their pitching depth, which also includes names like Alec Marsh, Kris Bubic and Daniel Lynch IV. That might extend to the bullpen, too, with young relievers Angel Zerpa and Carlos Hernández."

The Royals have locked in Cole Ragans, Seth Lugo, and Michael Wacha as the 1, 2, 3 punch at the top of their rotation next season, and even after trading away Brady Singer, they have plenty of options to take the last two starting spots. Picollo has said that he wants to transition Kris Bubic from the bullpen to the rotation this season, making it relatively unlikely that he'll be traded in the coming days. Alec Marsh, on the other hand, could very well be on the move.

Marsh started 2024 in the Royals' rotation, but after a strong first few months, he struggled through June and July, eventually being sent down to Triple-A. Just a month later on August 31, he returned to Kansas City while veteran Michael Lorenzen was on the IL, but his performance was has only marginally improved. He finished the season with a 9-9 record in the majors, posting a 4.53 ERA and 1.26 WHIP in 129 innings, and while he likely has a lot of potential with the right development, Marsh is a player the Royals could stand to lose.

Since the Royals could upgrade at third base, Garcia is another top candidate to be traded at the Winter Meetings, especially since his recent surgery isn't expected to cost him any time from spring training. Garcia was the Royals everyday third baseman in 2024, but his disappointing .231/.281/.332 line with 7 home runs, 58 RBI, and an abysmal Batting Run Value (BRV) of -18 in 575 at-bats left plenty of room for improvement. The 24-year-old was an above-average defender, but as the team looks to add a power bat to the lineup, third base is an obvious spot for an offensive upgrade.

Other possible trade candidates include Michael Massey — whose role is uncertain after the acquisition of Jonathan India — Chris Stratton, and Hunter Renfroe, though the Royals may have trouble finding suitors for the later two after subpar performances in 2024.

KC Royals News: Maikel Garcia is expected at spring training

Third baseman Garcia shocked fans when he posted a photo from hospital on his personal Instagram account on December 5, revealing that he had undergone surgery to remove bone chips from his elbow. No details or recovery timeline was provided at that time, but the team has since confirmed that they expect Garcia to be ready for spring training in February.

On December 6, a representative from the Royals spoke to MLB.com to confirm that Garcia had reported elbow soreness to the team after feeling pain while playing catch at home before Thanksgiving. The Royals flew him to Kansas City for an MRI, and on December 5, he underwent "minor" surgery to remove bone chips in his right elbow.