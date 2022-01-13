KC Royals Winter Meetings 2024: Goals, trade rumors, free agency targets

And just like that, the annual MLB Winter Meetings are upon us, promising to kick the offseason into overdrive as teams look to bolster their rosters before the 2025 season. While the Kansas City Royals have already made a number of important moves this winter, including re-signing starter Michael Wacha and acquiring second baseman Jonathan India in a trade with the Cincinnati Reds, the team still has holes to fill before next year, and the Winter Meetings are the perfect opportunity to do so.

MLB Winter Meetings 2024: Important dates and events

This year's Winter Meetings are being held at the Hilton Anatole Hotel in Dallas, Texas, from Monday, December 9, to Thursday, December 12. The event brings team and league executives together in the same place, often fast-tracking negotiations and agreements on major trades and free agent acquisitions.

Although the Winter Meetings don't officially start until December 9, the National Baseball Hall of Fame's Era Committee will meet on Sunday, December 8, to decide if any of the eight candidates on this year's ballot will be voted into Cooperstown. This year's ballot focus is baseball's Classic Era — the period prior to 1980, including Negro Leagues and pre-Negro Leagues — and the players eligible to be inducted are Dick Allen, Ken Boyer, John Donaldson, Steve Garvey, Dave Parker, Vic Harris, Tommy John, and Luis Tiant.

Candidates need to receive votes on at least 75% of the ballots to earn election in the Hall of Fame, and results will be announced at 7:30 p.m. ET (6:30 p.m. CT).

Once the Winter Meetings are properly underway, the MLB Draft Lottery is slated to take place on Tuesday, December 10, at 5:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. CT). Since the Royals advanced to the postseason in 2024, they won't be included in the lottery for the top six picks in the 2025 MLB Draft, but will instead have the 23rd pick, as determined by the timing of their playoff elimination and revenue-sharing status.

The Rule 5 Draft will take place on Wednesday, December 11, at 2 p.m. ET (1 p.m. CT), marking the final full day of the Winter Meetings. The Royals protected three minor-league pitchers — Noah Cameron, Luinder Avila, and Eric Cerantola — from the Draft by adding them to the 40-man roster before the November 19 deadline, but the remaining 44 eligible players in the organization will be vulnerable to selection.

KC Royals goals and potential targets at the Winter Meetings

Going into the Winter Meetings, the Royals still have a number of areas of the roster that need to addressed before Opening Day 2025, but general manager J.J. Picollo has identified one main priority — acquiring a middle-of-the-lineup bat.

"I think we’ve still got to be on the lookout for something that continues to lengthen our lineup out," Picollo told The Kansas City Star's Jaylon Thompson. "If we are able to get something that helps out the middle of the lineup, we’d be really happy."

There are a number of sluggers the Royals could target to bolster their offense both in free agency and on the trade market. Teoscar Hernández, Jurickson Profar, and Anthony Santander are all still available after extremely strong offensive showings in 2024, while if Kansas City looks to trade, Nolan Arenado and Alec Bohm would be major upgrades both to the batting lineup and third base.

Aside from a power hitter to add to the middle of the batting lineup, the Royals could look for upgrades in relief pitching. After acquiring closer Lucas Erceg at the trade deadline last season, Kansas City has a strong punch at the back of the bullpen — but the rest of the team's relievers left plenty to be desired in 2024.

While reliever Clay Holmes is now reportedly off the market after signing with the New York Mets, free agent pitchers Jeff Hoffman, Tanner Scott, and Jordan Romano are still available and would be strong fits as set-up men for Erceg.

Aside from free agency and trade moves, the Royals may make a pick in the Rule 5 Draft on December 11. The team selected right-hander Matt Sauer from the New York Yankees last year, but he was sent back to his former team in May after the Royals needed the roster spot.

While making a selection in the Rule 5 Draft isn't mandatory, if the Royals do choose a player at the Winter Meetings, they will have to pay $100,000 to his former team and keep him on the 40-man roster throughout the entire 2025 season. If they want to send the drafted player to the minors, he will first have to clear waivers and be offered back to his original organization for half the draft price ($50,000).