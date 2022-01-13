KC Royals named as landing spot for $260 million trade target

The Kansas City Royals have already made some important moves this winter, from resigning starter Michael Wacha to acquiring Jonathan India and Joey Weimer in a trade with the Cincinnati Reds. Even so, they're still looking for a slugger to add to their lineup in 2025, and a potential target could be waiting on the St. Louis Cardinals.

On November 27, CBS Sports' Matt Snyder named the Royals as a potential landing spot for Nolan Arenado, suggesting the eight-time All-Star could slide into the team's roster as an upgrade at third base.

" already traded from strength by sending pitching for offense, acquiring Jonathan India," Snyder wrote. "Vinnie Pasquantino is at first, so this would be another team who would, correctly, leave Arenado at third base. Maikel Garcia is the incumbent third baseman, but he hit .231 with a 72 OPS+ and 1.2 WAR last season. Arenado is an upgrade. It would be a pretty fun move."

After four seasons in St. Louis, the Cardinals are looking to trade Arenado this winter as the team goes through a "reset." According to the team's president of baseball operations John Mozeliak, the Cardinals want to "giving young players a chance to play" in 2025, and at 33 years old, Arenado is no longer included in that list.

So could Arenado be the player the Royals have been looking for?

Should the KC Royals trade for Nolan Arenado?

There's no question that Arenado is a superstar and would be a huge addition to the Royals. Still, they shouldn't trade for him.

First — and perhaps most importantly — there's the issue of cost.

In February 2019, Arenado signed an eight-year, $260 million contract extension with the Colorado Rockies, and when he was eventually traded to the Cardinals in February 2021, the Rockies agreed to pay around $50 million of the remaining balance on the superstar's deal.

Arenado won't be a free agent until after 2027, and he's still owed $74 million over the next three seasons — $32 million in 2025, $27 million in 2026, and $15 million in 2027 — plus complex deferrals that run through 2041. The Rockies will be on the hook for $5 million in each of the 2025 and 2026 seasons, but the remaining $64 million will be up to the Cardinals — or whichever team acquires Arenado in a trade.

Considering the Royals have already splurged this offseason with a three-year, $51 million deal — the fourth-richest in franchise history — for starter Michael Wacha, there is very little chance the team is going to commit to spending another $64 million over the next three seasons on Arenado. Of course, it's highly unlikely the Royals would actually have to pay all of that, since regardless of where Arenado ends up, the Cardinals will almost certainly have to eat a decent chunk of his remaining salary in order to secure a trade.

Even with that considered, though, Arenado won't come cheap, and the Royals could probably use the money more effectively elsewhere.

Next, there's the question of where the Royals would put Arenado. As Snyder suggested, he could stay at third base and displace Maikel Garcia, and the 10-time Gold Glove winner would definitely be an upgrade. Still, considering the team are already looking for spots for Michael Massey after acquiring Jonathan India, that doesn't seem particularly likely. Arenado has offered is to shift to first base, but that's also not something the Royals need.

Lastly, the Royals need to consider whether Arenado is the bat to save their offense. His slugging dropped to .394 this season — the lowest he's posted in his career — and his 16 home runs were the least he's recorded since his rookie season in 2013. This could have just been a bad year, and considering Arenado finished third in MVP voting just two years ago, a resurgence in 2025 isn't out of the question.

Or maybe the Cardinals have seen the start of a decline and the Royals would be trading for an expensive player who soon won't be able to put up the offensive numbers they need him to. Only 12 of Arenado's 16 homers this season would have been out at Kauffman Stadium.

There's no denying that Arenado is an incredible talent, but even in a free agent market that is extremely light on big hitters, a mega-trade with St. Louis just isn't the best move for Kansas City this winter.