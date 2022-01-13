KC Royals News: Hall of Fame, Quatraro on versatility, Baseball America 2028 forecast

The Kansas City Royals rumor mill, along with the MLB at large, is moving and shaking to start off the work week. Baseball's brightest are down in Texas for the Winter Meetings, bringing the offseason to life after the Thanksgiving lull.

Here is what Royals fans need to know on Tuesday, December 10.

KC Royals fans can vote on 2025 Hall of Fame class

Kansas City announced this week that voting is now open for the 2025 Royals Hall of Fame, with fans able to submit ballots through December 23, 2024. The nine-member class features many of Kansas City's 2015 World Series-winning team, along with some notable stars from the franchise's darker days.

Fans are limited to choosing five players from the field, making for some tough choices. Eligible players must receive 75% of the vote to be elected and inducted during the 2025 Royals season, while those that fall short must receive a minimum of 10% of the vote to remain eligible for the next Hall of Fame voting cycle.

Fans can cast their votes at www.royals.com/hofvote.

Voting for the Royals Hall of Fame Class of 2025 is now open! pic.twitter.com/VbCZD4y1zv — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) December 9, 2024

KC Royals manager discusses team's focus at Winter Meetings

MLB.com's Anne Rogers caught up with manager Matt Quatraro at the Winter Meetings on December 9, and the skipper was clear about who he hopes Kansas City acquires this offseason.

At the Winter Meetings, Matt Quatraro says he'd like the #Royals to keep adding depth this offseason, specifically mentioning "someone who can play infield and outfield."



"Just creating some depth and being open to any opportunities that come, especially on the offensive side." — Anne Rogers (@anne__rogers) December 9, 2024

Whether it is via trade, free agency, or the more volatile Rule 5 Draft, Kansas City has plenty of plate appearances to replace from their 2024 squad. Veterans Adam Frazier and Garrett Hampson saw more action than fans would like to admit, thanks to that infield and outfield versatility that Quatraro values. The Royals will need to round out their bench too, adding some insurance against injury or regression from contracted players. Kansas City was frugal and focused on that effort at the trade deadline and waiver deadline, even if many of those players are no longer with the organization.

Baseball America projects KC Royals 2028 lineup, rotation

The Royals 2025 lineup is already a doozy to ponder following the acquisition of second baseman Jonathan India and hopes of another impactful addition. However, Baseball America has projected Kansas City's primary position players and pitching rotation for not just next year, but four seasons down the road.

This field is loaded with Top 30 prospects for the Royals, headlined by 2024 first-round pick Jac Caglianone. The slugger had a solid showing in the Arizona Fall League, only fueling what fans hope is a quick ascension through the farm system. The notable shift is Carter Jensen moving from behind the dish to left field, a move that hasn't worked well for the Royals recently. He certainly has the projectable bat to help in the majors, but will need quality coaching and continued athleticism to make such a position change.