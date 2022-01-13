3 intriguing pitchers the KC Royals should target in the 2025 Rule 5 Draft

When Kansas City Royals fans think of the Rule 5 Draft, what comes to mind? Perhaps it’s the forgettable tenures of players like pitchers Matt Sauer in 2024 and Stephen Woods Jr. in 2019. Or maybe it’s the relatively more successful outcomes of pitchers Brad Keller in 2017 and Nate Adcock in 2010. For some, it might evoke memories of Joakim Soria, who transformed from a Rule 5 selection into one of the franchise’s greatest relievers.

The Rule 5 Draft is a grab bag of possibilities, with outcomes that can range from franchise-altering steals to footnotes in history.

This year’s Winter Meetings are ready to start, bringing together baseball’s brightest minds and leaders. As MLB executives, analysts, and media members gather in Texas, they’re diving into lessons from the 2024 season and preparing for the road ahead. For baseball fans, the Winter Meetings are an exciting preview of what’s to come — key free-agent signings, blockbuster trades, and buzzworthy quotes that light up social media. While it’s not the same as the action on the field, the meetings serve as a reminder that Opening Day is just around the corner.

One key event during the Winter Meetings is the Rule 5 Draft. This year’s draft is set for December 11 at 2 p.m. ET and will be streamed live on MLB.com. Though often overlooked due to the sheer number of eligible players and the rarity of major success stories, the Rule 5 Draft can produce gems. After all, Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente and top free-agent outfielder Anthony Santander were once Rule 5 selections. Die-hard fans know the draft holds the potential for teams to unearth hidden talent and change their fortunes.

The Royals, however, haven’t been frequent participants in recent years, making just one Rule 5 selection since 2020. Will Kansas City take a chance this year? If so, here are three players they should consider adding to their roster before the end of 2024.

Bryan Magdaleno, LHP

It’s easy to overlook the minor league portion of the Rule 5 Draft, which follows the major league portion. While the eligibility rules are the same, this draft focuses on players not protected on their organization’s 38-man Triple-A roster. Selected players don’t need to be added to the 40-man roster, making this an appealing option for teams looking to bolster their farm systems. For the Royals, who are working to bridge the talent gap between their major-league roster and their lower minor-league levels, this draft offers a chance to build organizational depth. Adding left-handed pitcher Bryan Magdaleno would align perfectly with those goals.

I really like LHP Bryan Magdaleno (TEX). Cross fire delivery from low-three quarters, creating a nightmare angle for LHH, but righties also really struggled to pick him up.



He did not allow an earned run over his final 25 innings. He allowed ONE HIT over his final 21 innings. https://t.co/hUGJVjTrD2 pic.twitter.com/yhkPVahpzf — Aram Leighton (@AramLeighton8) December 4, 2024

Magdaleno, signed as an international free agent by the Texas Rangers in 2019, didn’t make his affiliated debut until 2023. However, the 23-year-old climbed the ladder quickly in 2024, rising from Low-A to Double-A. Across all three levels, Magdaleno posted an impressive 1.27 ERA and 0.938 WHIP. His dominance was particularly evident in High-A and Double-A, where he allowed no runs and just one hit over 12 innings, showcasing his readiness for more challenging competition.

Magdaleno’s strikeout prowess stands out no matter the level. He recorded a remarkable 14.3 K/9 in 2024 while issuing just 21 walks to the 168 batters he faced, translating to an excellent 3.24 K/BB ratio. His fastball/slider combination, while straightforward, has been highly effective. The fastball, which touches 97 MPH, often overwhelms opposing hitters.

While Magdaleno likely needs a full season at Double-A to further refine his game, his performance suggests he’s ready for that next step. For Kansas City, adding a reliable left-handed bullpen arm at the Double-A level would be a smart move in maintaining organizational depth and building a stronger farm system.