Former KC Royals outfielder signs deal with prime Juan Soto suitor

The Kansas City Royals are in desperate need of outfield reinforcements this offseason, but one potential option is now officially off the board. On December 6, the New York Mets signed former Royals outfielder Edward Olivares to a minor-league contract, extending him an invite to spring training in 2025.

This new deal marks Olivares’ third organization in less than a calendar year, after the Royals traded him to the Pittsburgh Pirates last December. Kansas City received minor-league outfielder Deivis Nadal in return, but Olivares was on his way out regardless. In 2023, Olivares slashed .263/.317/.452 with 23 doubles, 12 home runs, 36 RBI, and 11 stolen bases, and while his offensive output was respectable, his poor defense erased much of his value. The Royals sold high on the outfielder, turning the page on his tenure in Kansas City.

One year later, Olivares will now compete for a spot on the Mets' roster, which is likely to still see further improvements this offseason. The Mets are one of the front-running teams to sign slugger Juan Soto this winter, meaning that if they play their cards right over the next few weeks, Olivares' new deal could soon see him competing at spring training to share an outfield with the top free agent of the offseason, just a year after being traded away from Kansas City.

Edward Olivares finds another home after KC Royals moved on last year

Unfortunately for Olivares, his chapter with the Pirates — his destination after the Royals — was far from successful. In 55 games with Pittsburgh, he hit just .224/.291/.333 with five home runs. While he improved his plate discipline, recording a career-high 8.2% walk rate, it came at the expense of power, as evidenced by his career-low .109 ISO. The Pirates, plagued by a revolving door of outfield options, designated Olivares for assignment in August after a disappointing stint. Now, Olivares is set to compete for a spot with the Mets, while the league’s focus shifts to the Winter Meetings in Texas.

The Royals have been relatively quiet leading up to the Winter Meetings, but they remain among baseball’s top spenders this offseason. General manager J.J. Picollo has outlined the team’s priorities, and there is still work to be done to address Kansas City’s roster needs. With plenty of time and flexibility left in the offseason, Picollo will have the opportunity to explore upgrades as the Royals aim to build on their promising 2024 season.

The Mets, meanwhile, stayed busy on Friday, also signing reliever Clay Holmes to a multi-year deal. Holmes, an All-Star closer for the New York Yankees in 2024, is set to transition into the Mets’ starting rotation, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post. This bold move mirrors the Royals’ success with Seth Lugo, who excelled as a converted starter last season. While Holmes figures to have a larger impact on the Mets’ major-league roster than Olivares, the franchise is still rumored to have its sights set even higher.

Superstar outfielder Juan Soto remains the crown jewel of this offseason’s free-agent market, and the Mets are among the favorites to land him. Betting odds have New York neck-and-neck with the Yankees in the Soto sweepstakes, and with several teams still in contention, Soto’s free agency could come to a conclusion soon. Thanks to owner Steve Cohen’s deep pockets and aggressive spending, the Mets are well-positioned to make a serious run at the former MVP candidate, who is coming off another stellar season with the Yankees in 2024.