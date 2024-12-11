Angels trade rumors has Royals fans wondering if KC could swing a deal

The annual MLB Winter Meetings are in full swing, and the flood of free agent signings and trade updates is keeping fans on their toes. The Kansas City Royals went into this week with clear priorities, and as general manager J.J. Picollo's search for a middle-of-the-order bat — preferably a third baseman or outfielder — continues, a new option could be on the trade market, according to MLB.com's Feinsand.

"The Angels appear to be close to trading an outfielder, per source," Feinsand reported on December 10. "Taylor Ward has been generating a lot of interest, so it would not be a surprise if it’s him."

The Angels' outfielder involved in the trade discussions is still unconfirmed, and it should be noted that although Taylor Ward is the most likely, former top prospects Jo Adell and Mickey Moniak could also be trade candidates this winter. Still, multiple teams have reportedly "checked in on" Ward over the last few months, including the Royals.

Should the KC Royals pursue a trade for Taylor Ward?

On the surface, Ward seems like he could be a decent fit for the Royals — he's an outfielder whose acquisition likely wouldn't require the team to sacrifice too much. He'd also be an upgrade over any outfielder currently on the Royals' roster. Still, the 30-year-old is unlikely to be the game-changer many Kansas City fans are hoping for.

Ward is a strong defender, posting 3 Outs Above Average (OAA) this year to rank in the 84th percentile of all qualified fielders, and an above-average Fielding Run Value (FRV) of 4. But while defensive upgrades are always welcome on any team, the main issue with the Royals' outfield is the lack of offensive output.

The five players utilized in the Royals outfield this season — MJ Melendez, Kyle Isbel, Hunter Renfroe, Tommy Pham, and Garrett Hampson — all struggled at the plate, with not one of them posting an OPS over .700. Going into 2025, the Royals need a reliable power bat to liven up the middle of the order and enhance the outfield's production. Is Ward the man for that job, or a risk of being more of the same?

In his seventh season with the Angels, Ward posted a .246/.323/.426 line with a career-best 25 home runs, 75 RBI, and 73 runs in 585 at-bats. The year prior, he slashed .253/.335/.421 with 14 home runs and 47 RBI in just 356 at-bats, but his season ended early after a pitch to the head caused multiple facial fractures.

Ward's career batting average sits at a respectable .252 and he's posted an OPS north of .710 in each of his last five seasons, with his career-best .833 OPS coming in 495 at-bats in 2022. There's no question he'd be a significant upgrade over any outfielder currently on the Royals' roster — but that's a very low bar to clear. While still above average, Ward's stats have declined over the last two seasons, which is obviously a concerning trend.

One major upside of Ward is that he's likely to be attainable without the Royals needing to give up a significant player or empty the farm system. He's also still under club control through 2026, and next season, Spotrac projects Ward will secure an affordable $8.75 million salary.

So with the Royals looking to bolster their outfield with a middle-of-the-order power bat before going into 2025, is Ward the best they option available? No, but he's still a very clear upgrade, especially if he can return to the form he displayed in 2022. If the Angels are open to a KC-friendly deal, Ward could be a move in the right direction.