4 position players the KC Royals should target in the 2025 Rule 5 Draft

The Kansas City Royals leadership is fully immersed in the hustle and bustle of the MLB Winter Meetings in Texas this week. The event began with a bang, headlined by Juan Soto’s record-breaking contract, and plenty of dominoes are still set to fall in Dallas.

One underrated yet intriguing event during the meetings is the annual Rule 5 Draft, which gives teams a chance to round out their rosters ahead of spring training. For a franchise like Kansas City — with a relatively strong track record in the draft — it’s an opportunity to unearth hidden talent. While not every pick pans out, a shrewd selection can reveal a true diamond in the rough.

Although pitching targets often dominate Rule 5 discussions, the Royals could also focus on position players to bolster their roster. With a win-now mindset driving their decisions, here are four position players Kansas City might consider selecting, each offering potential value at different levels.

Outfielders Jose De La Cruz and Yerlin Confidan offer light-tower power

The minor-league portion of the Rule 5 Draft provides opportunities for teams to take chances on players who may have overstayed their welcome in other organizations. While the success rate for these picks is minimal, organizations won’t hit the jackpot if they don’t try. Outfielders José De La Cruz and Yerlin Confidán stand out as raw power hitters who could be worth a gamble.

The Detroit Tigers signed De La Cruz out of the Dominican Republic in 2018, but he has yet to progress beyond Low-A ball. While his 34.8% strikeout rate is a glaring issue, his 16.2% barrel rate leads all qualified minor leaguers, according to Tim Stats. Additionally, his 114.1 mph peak exit velocity and 108.7 mph 90th-percentile exit velocity both rank third among all minor leaguers. If a development staff can pinpoint the adjustments De La Cruz needs, he could become a potent offensive threat.

Confidán, from the Cincinnati Reds organization, rivals De La Cruz in power potential. The left-handed slugger has an imposing frame and a more polished approach at the plate, walking 12.3% of the time while striking out at a more manageable 24.3% clip. Confidán posted a 119 wRC+ in Low-A action this past season, with only one below-average offensive campaign in his professional career. His 114.5 mph peak exit velocity and 109.7 mph 90th-percentile exit velocity both rank second among all minor leaguers, highlighting his elite power potential.

Jeferson Morales, C/OF

The Royals' outfield depth is a clear issue heading into 2025. Drew Waters hasn’t stuck at the major-league level, Tyler Gentry and Nelson Velázquez underwhelmed in limited opportunities, and Joey Wiemer’s contributions remain uncertain. If the Royals want to explore an unconventional option, they could target Jeferson Morales, a catcher-turned-outfielder currently in the Minnesota Twins organization.

Morales transitioned from a primary catcher to an outfielder, thanks to his plus arm strength and versatility. At the plate, Morales has a steady approach and solid bat-to-ball skills. He slashed .290/.367/.453 across Double-A and Triple-A in 2024, with an 8.4% walk rate and a low 15.8% strikeout rate. His ability to generate hard contact resulted in a 36.4% extra-base hit rate, making him an intriguing offensive piece.

While Morales likely wouldn’t improve the Royals' outfield defense, his consistency at the plate could bring much-needed stability to Kansas City’s system. Royals scouts should at least take a closer look at Morales as a potential addition.

Andrew Navigato, UTL

Kansas City has two versatile utility players to replace this offseason in Garrett Hampson and Adam Frazier. While neither was a fan favorite in 2024, their ability to fill multiple roles made them valuable in manager Matt Quatraro’s system. If the Royals want to replenish that versatility, Tigers utilityman Andrew Navigato could be a strong Rule 5 Draft target.

Drafted in the 20th round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Oklahoma State, Navigato spent nearly all of 2024 with the Triple-A Toledo Mud Hens. The 26-year-old posted a 124 wRC+, with 21 home runs and 22 stolen bases. While the jump from Triple-A to MLB is steep, his ability to play almost every position gives him significant value. Navigato appeared at every spot on the field except first base, catcher, and pitcher, showcasing the versatility Quatraro has openly prioritized this offseason.

Navigato’s free-flowing style in the field can be inconsistent at times, but his "jack-of-all-trades" approach has extended many baseball careers. As the Royals look to bolster their bench with flexible contributors, Navigato is a shrewd option worth considering.