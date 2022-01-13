3 blocked prospects KC Royals should consider selling high on

As December’s chill sets in, baseball prospect evaluators are hard at work reviewing film on thousands of minor-league players. The release of top prospect lists for each organization is a much-anticipated part of the baseball calendar leading up to Opening Day, but unfortunately, that release hasn’t been particularly kind to Kansas City Royals fans in recent years.

The Royals’ farm system has consistently ranked among baseball’s worst over the past few seasons, especially following the mass graduations of 2022. Shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., then-catcher MJ Melendez, and others raised the system’s floor significantly, but after those players became MLB mainstays, there wasn’t much top-flight talent left to replace them, especially compared to other organizations.

Now, the Royals’ farm system is showing signs of a resurgence, both in terms of win-loss performance and the number of players poised to contribute at the big-league level.

First baseman and 2024 first-round pick Jac Caglianone dazzled during the Arizona Fall League, showcasing his impressive raw power. Catchers Carter Jensen and Blake Mitchell had strong seasons at the plate, positioning themselves for promotions to start 2025. Meanwhile, several former collegiate pitchers provide intriguing outlooks as potential big-league contributors. Compared to this time last year, Royals fans have more reason to be optimistic about the minor-league talent pipeline.

That said, roster crunches are inevitable and can push talented players to other organizations. Hypothetically, if a high-performing shortstop emerged and was ready for a promotion but could only play that position, the Royals would likely look to trade him to capitalize on his value. With Witt Jr. firmly entrenched as the team’s star, no prospect in the system could supplant him. This dynamic extends beyond the MLB roster, as several high-performing prospects face tough roads ahead and could serve as valuable trade pieces.

Ramon Ramirez, C

If there’s one position where the Royals are flush with talent, it’s catcher. MLB Pipeline’s Top 30 Royals prospects features four catchers, three of whom are in the top 10. Mitchell and Jensen are the clear headliners, but Venezuelan prospect Ramon Ramirez ranks 10th in the system. The 19-year-old followed up his stellar 2023 Dominican Summer League campaign with another strong showing in the Arizona Complex League this year, slugging seven home runs across 49 games while slashing .265/.379/.459. MLB Pipeline describes Ramirez as “advanced in just about everything he does” — high praise for a player who recently transitioned to catching.

Last night in Goodyear, Ramón Ramírez was 3 for 4 with a triple and this absolute tank.



452 feet. 108 exit velo. 🚀🧨#RaisingRoyals 🧱x🧱 pic.twitter.com/fo0VWxQ8i8 — Raising Royals (@KCRoyalsPD) June 27, 2024

While players at Ramirez’s level of development remain volatile, his raw power, strong arm, and athleticism make him a promising project. However, with Jensen and Mitchell ahead of him in the system, the Royals face a logjam at the position. Selling high on Ramirez’s potential — particularly his power at catcher — could provide Kansas City with the trade capital needed to pursue a splashy move this offseason.

Javier Vaz, UTL

Javier Vaz is an incredibly easy player to root for. His Swiss Army knife versatility across the field, high-contact swing, and polished plate approach make him look like a late-round steal for the Royals in the 2022 MLB Draft. The Vanderbilt product is ranked as Kansas City’s 13th-best prospect by MLB Pipeline and the second-best infield prospect behind only Jac Caglianone. Evaluators describe Vaz as "one of the best pure hitters in the Royals’ system," and his 2024 performance validates that praise.

Vaz is exactly the type of player Kansas City should want at the MLB level. However, the Royals already have a crowded group at second base. Between Michael Massey, newcomer Jonathan India, and some AAAA talent in Omaha, Vaz finds himself lower in the infield pecking order than he deserves to be. At 24 years old, Vaz is ready to contribute at the big-league level now. If Kansas City doesn’t clear a path for him, another organization will likely recognize his value in trade discussions.

After several above-average seasons at the plate and in the field, Vaz has established himself as a legitimate prospect. The Royals should capitalize on his value this offseason if he doesn’t fit into their immediate plans.

Jacob Wallace, RHP

Pitcher Jacob Wallace has been bounced around the league since being drafted in the 2019 MLB Draft. The Royals acquired the right-hander from the Boston Red Sox in exchange for Wyatt Mills, who hasn’t pitched in a game since 2022. Wallace has since been grinding in Kansas City’s system, spending most of 2024 with the Double-A Northwest Arkansas Naturals. Command has been a recurring issue throughout his career, but in 2024, Wallace managed to rein in the walks just enough for his strikeout ability to shine.

Wallace’s single-inning potential is undeniable. His four-seam fastball is a reliable workhorse pitch with solid velocity, complemented by a cutter and slider that round out a promising MLB reliever arsenal.

Still, his command remains the primary concern. Wallace is likely to start 2025 at the Triple-A level, but his strong showing in the Arizona Fall League could attract attention from rival executives. If so, the Royals may find an opportunity to trade Wallace for immediate MLB relief help.