Royals infielder reveals surprise surgery on IG that could affect 2025

With the MLB Winter Meetings slated to start in mere days, the Kansas City Royals may be looking to retool more of their roster than expected. On December 5, Royals third baseman Maikel Garcia shared a photo of himself in hospital on his Instagram Story, revealing that he recently underwent surgery to remove a bone spur from his right elbow.

Garcia was expected to play in the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League (LVPB) this offseason, but according to journalist Samuel Clemente, the 24-year-old announced he wouldn't be participating earlier this week.

Will Garcia play for the KC Royals in 2025?

After a promising rookie season in 2023, Garcia emerged as the Royals' everyday third baseman this year. Despite above-average fielding skills, he struggled at the plate, posting a .231/.281/.332 line with 7 home runs, 58 RBI, and a walk rate of just 6.7% in 575 at-bats. While Garcia led the Royals in stolen bases (37), his Batting Run Value (BRV) of -18 put him in just the 2nd percentile of all qualified batters in MLB.

#Royals 3B Maikel García underwent surgery to remove bone spur from his right elbow.



García posted this photo minutes ago on Instagram.



Maikel García fue operado de su codo derecho para remover unos espolones.



Anoche anunció que no iba a poder jugar con Tiburones. pic.twitter.com/c1KPtuVIl7 — Daniel Álvarez-Montes (@DanielAlvarezEE) December 5, 2024

While the exact details of Garcia's current condition are yet to be revealed, bone spur removal surgeries typically have a relatively fast recovery time, especially for position players. Assuming there are no complications in his rehabilitation, this could mean Garcia will be back in action by spring training, and able to play for the Royals in 2025.

Still, the Royals may not be prepared to take that risk.

Looking at internal options to fill the gap, Kansas City could transition Michael Massey to third base. Having acquired second baseman Jonathan India in a trade with the Cincinnati Reds last month, Massey's 2025 role remains in limbo right now, so a move to the hot corner could be a solution to both problems.

The Royals may also look to the trade market to acquire depth — or an upgrade — at third base, and if they do, there's a number of options available.

Arguably the biggest name for the Royals to target would be Nolan Arenado, who the St. Louis Cardinals are looking to move this offseason. The biggest concern with signing Arenado is cost — the 33-year-old is owed $74 million over the next three seasons — but since the Cardinals will likely have to eat a substantial chunk of his salary regardless of where he's traded to, the Royals could potentially get him cheaper than expected.