Royals announcement shows they may have dodged bullet with Maikel Garcia surgery

After a brief moment of panic, the Kansas City Royals' plans for 2025 appear to be back on track. On December 6, the team confirmed that third baseman Maikel Garcia's recent surgery was "minor" and they expect him to be ready for spring training in February.

On December 5, Garcia shocked fans when he posted a photo of himself in hospital on him Instagram Story, revealing that he had undergone surgery to remove a bone spur from his right elbow. The infielder had been scheduled to play in the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League (LVPB) this winter, but withdrew his participation not long before announcing this injury, according to journalist Samuel Clemente.

According to MLB.com, Garcia reported elbow soreness to the Royals after feeling pain while playing catch at home in the week before Thanksgiving. The team flew him to Kansas City for an MRI, which revealed that he had bone chips in his right elbow. The 24-year-old had surgery to remove the fragments of bone on December 5, a procedure that a representative for the Royals referred to "minor."

Garcia's role with the KC Royals in 2025

Garcia was the Royals' everyday third baseman in 2024 after a promising rookie season the year prior. In 575 at-bats this season, he slashed .231/.281/.332 line with 7 home runs and 58 RBI, posting a Batting Run Value (BRV) of -18 to put him in just the 2nd percentile of all qualified big-league batters. Despite his offensive struggles, Garcia was still an above-average defender, recording 2 Outs Above Average (OAA) and a Fielding Run Value (FRV) of 1.

As of right now, Garcia is expected to be the Royals' starting third baseman again in 2025, but with the Winter Meetings slated to start on December 8 and the team still looking to add a middle-of-the-lineup bat, it's not out of the question for Kansas City to consider an upgrade at the hot corner.

The Royals have already taken care of their starting rotation and leadoff hitter needs this winter, so going into the Winter Meetings, their biggest priority is finding a suitable batter to increase offensive production. If that batter is an outfielder, that would be extremely convenient, but if not, third base is the obvious offensive weakness on the roster. Garcia would likely be a decent trade chip for the Royals to flip — either by himself or as part of a larger package — especially with his recovery no longer a concern to spring training.

Kansas City is looking to secure another playoff berth in 2025 after their stunning comeback season this year. For Garcia, it's now just a question of whether he's a part of that journey moving forward.