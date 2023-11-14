Kings Of Kauffman
FanSided

KC Royals News

Grading the KC Royals: A bad mark for Brady Singer?

Mike Gillespie
|

KC Royals News

KC Royals Immaculate Grid Cheat Codes: Lonnie Smith

Patrick Glancy
|

KC Royals News

KC Royals: Why a Danny Duffy reunion makes some sense

Mike Gillespie
|

KC Royals News

The KC Royals biggest need is one that cannot be signed, extended, or traded for.

Jacob Milham
|

News

See more

Grading 2023 KC Royals: Collin Snider contributes to season-long bullpen issues

Jacob Milham

Will Cole Ragans live up to the hype for the KC Royals?

Mike Gillespie

Could any of Baltimore's free agent pitchers help the KC Royals?

Mike Gillespie

Grading the 2023 KC Royals: Logan Porter's debut springs new hope for MLB future

Jacob Milham

Rumors

See more

Looking at the KC Royals biggest trade pieces (and three trade partners for each player)

Jacob Milham
|

2 KC Royals who should have been traded at the trade deadline

Jacob Milham
|

KC Royals Trade: Will Zack Greinke be on the move?

Jacob Milham
|

3 KC Royals who won't survive the trade deadline

Jacob Milham
|

Prospects

See more

KC Royals announce four new pitcher acquisitions

Jacob Milham
|

4 prospects the KC Royals must protect from the Rule 5 Draft and 3 who shouldn't be

Jacob Milham
|

KC Royals Trades: 3 high-value prospects club can afford to deal

Mike Gillespie
|

The top five KC Royals prospects at each position: Second base edition

Jacob Milham
|

History

See more

Replacing a KC Royals Legend: George Brett Edition

Patrick Glancy

Keep Your Ticket Stub: A new Kings of Kauffman series

Patrick Glancy

KC Royals history: AL owners approve Kansas City A's transferring to Oakland

Jacob Milham

On This Day: KC Royals record first postseason win in franchise history

Jacob Milham

More stories

KC Royals News

Grading the KC Royals: A monster season for Bobby Witt Jr.

Mike Gillespie
|

KC Royals News

Grading the KC Royals: Vinnie Pasquantino's short season

Mike Gillespie
|

KC Royals News

Could lightning strike twice for the KC Royals?

Mike Gillespie
|

KC Royals News

The KC Royals could change narrative, excite fans with Tyler Glasnow trade

Jacob Milham
|

KC Royals News

Grading the 2023 KC Royals: Carlos Hernández remains an enigma

Patrick Glancy
|

The best Kansas City Royals gifts for fans this Christmas season

Nathan Cunningham
|

KC Royals News

Why this star free agent pitcher won't join the KC Royals

Mike Gillespie
|

KC Royals News

Grading the KC Royals: Nick Pratto still has things to prove

Mike Gillespie
|

KC Royals News

Will 2 KC Royals stars win their Silver Slugger battles?

Patrick Glancy
|

KC Royals News

3 high-profile former KC Royals make early Hot Stove news

Mike Gillespie
|

KC Royals News

KC Royals announce opening series of offseason moves

Jacob Milham
|

KC Royals News

2 KC Royals have shots at major hitting award

Mike Gillespie
|