Royals News: 2026 Royals Rally details, Jac Caglianone stands out in MiLB "wrapped"

With the Winter Meetings just two days away, the offseason news will be flowing in abundance whether it be breaking trade and free agent reports or just big-time rumors.

The Royals faithful will of course be continuing to wait with bated breath on who the team may bring in to resolve their most pressing needs.

However, amid buzz of the Hot Stove, some other news stories have arisen that Royals fans should be aware of.

Royals News: 2026 Royals Rally set to take place at the end of January

The Kansas City Royals announced this week that Royals Rally will be returning on January 31, serving as a way for fans to get amped up for the upcoming season.

Acting as their annual fan fest, the Royals faithful in attendance will have the opportunity to hear from their favorite players and coaches through interviews and round-table sessions, receive autographs and enjoy some other events and festivities that have yet to be announced.

And there's no shortage of stars who will be in attendance, with the team announcing names like Salvador Perez, Vinnie Pasquantino and Cole Ragans will be present along with future stars like Carter Jensen, Jac Caglianone and Noah Cameron.

While more details are still set to come as the event gets closer, fans can start planning now and allowing the anticipation of the new season to sink in.

Royals News: Jac Caglianone's stellar minor league showing recognized in MiLB "wrapped"

As many are aware by now, with 2025 winding down, the worldwide music streaming platform Spotify has released personalized year-in-reviews for their users.

Dubbed "Spotify Wrapped", other organizations have played off the music giant's format and posted their own year-in-reviews, including MiLB.

One of the categories they looked into was "Most Popular Players" and among the five youngsters receiving recognition was Jac Caglianone.

Had A Great Summer 🥲 pic.twitter.com/ZSP9IyoPU8 — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) December 4, 2025

While many Royals fans might be hung up on the dreadful start to his major league career, where he slashed just .157/.237/.295 with a 49 wRC+, nobody can deny that his rise to the majors was something to behold.

Across Double-A Northwest Arkansas and Triple-A Omaha, the 2024 first-round pick wasted no time making is presence known. In an electrifying display of power, Caglianone slashed .337/.408/.617 with 20 homers, 72 RBI with a 170 wRC+ over just 66 games.

Obviously the hope will be that in a full healthy season at the major league level in 2026, Caglianone can recapture some of the magic he gave the baseball world as a top prospect.