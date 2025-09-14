Royals legend gives Salvador Perez his flowers on his historic night

With yet another loss on Saturday, and just a hair over two weeks left of the regular season, a 7.0 game gap seems far too large for the Royals to overcome.

If that's the case and the postseason seems to be nothing more than fantasy for the Royals, they'll have to look for the small wins and feel good stories as the 2025 campaign closes.

Luckily for them, they were able to soften the blow of losing yet another game in which they held a lead by having their captain, Salvador Perez, reach a few pretty monumental career milestones.

Perez was able to tick 300 HR and 1,000 RBI off his career "to-do list", doing so in style. After launching his 299th HR and driving in RBIs 998 and 999 with an opening inning two-run blast, just one swing of the bat in the third saw Perez write himself into the history books with a historic solo home run.

1 swing 🤝 2 big milestones.



Salvy collects his 300th homer and 1,000th RBI! pic.twitter.com/HPADOjnGxH — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) September 13, 2025

And the KC baseball world certainly took notice, including arguably the greatest Royals player of all-time, George Brett, who offered his congratulations to the franchise legend on Saturday night.

Royals legend George Brett gives Salvador Perez his flowers after his milestone night

From one captain to another, in true Brett fashion, he both jovially and humorously offered Salvy his flowers on his big night.

"Hey Sal, congratulations on number 300," Brett said. "They always say the first 300 are the hardest."

Amid his congratulatory remarks though, Brett made sure to cheerfully remind the backstop who's still on top in the franchise record books.

"You've got 17 more to go to pass me," he said. "I couldn't be happier for you."

Perez and Brett are the only Royals to belt 300 or more homers with the franchise with the latter, as he reminded the former, sitting at 317.

It's no secret that it's been somewhat a down year this season for the current captain. While he's matched his power production from last season, his .722 OPS and 92 wRC+ are notably lower than the All-Star worthy .786 OPS and 117 wRC+ he posted in 2024.

But Saturday's multi-homer night was a reminder of not only a reminder of what kind of player Perez can still be in the backend of his career, but it was also a great representation of the ultimate servant he's been to this franchise for 14 seasons now.

And the Hall of Fame and former MVP Brett, made sure to let the nine-time All-Star, five-time Gold Glover, five-time Silver Slugger and 2015 World Series MVP just how much he means to Royals baseball.

"The way you've represented the organization and the city...it makes me so proud to be a Royal," Brett said.

Next up for Perez, will of course be passing Brett for the all-time franchise homer run lead, as well as slashing across 12 more RBI to tie the great Hal McRae for second in Royals history.

And given his 142 games of usuage this year, the signs seem to point to the franchsie fan favorite to continue to forge his name in Royals lore.