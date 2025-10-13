Complete history of Kansas City Royals Silver Slugger Award winners

Of all the end-of-season awards handed out in MLB, the most coveted of the offensive hardware is the Silver Slugger Award.

By definition the Silver Slugger is awarded to "the best offensive players at each position in each league" based off the voting results of managers and coaches across MLB.

Kansas City Royals fans are well aware of the peaks of pure joy and the valleys of sheer turmoil this team has had over the years. Unsurprisingly, the Royals history of Silver Slugger Award winners follows their historical trends as a team.

The 2025 Silver Slugger Award winners will be exclusively revealed here on FanSided and The Baseball Insiders on Nov. 9. For the Royals, the hope will be that they can be represented at least once in 2025. Until then though, it's always nice to get primed with a walk down memory lane.

A complete list of every Silver Slugger Award winner in Kansas City Royals history

George Brett, First Base and Third Base - 1980, 1985, 1988

The Royals really came into their own as a franchise in the 1980s, culminating in their first World Series title in 1985. Their leader on the field was George Brett, undoubtedly the greatest hitter in Royals history, leading the team in all-time hits, home runs, RBI, doubles, triples and walks.

Willie Wilson, Outfield - 1980, 1982

During those initial peak Royals years, arguably the Robin to Brett's Batman was Wilson. In his 1980 season he hit .329 and swiped 79 bags, while leading the league in hits, runs and triples. Then in 1982, his .332 AVG lead the majors and he once again showcased his tremendous skill on the basepaths by leading the league in triples once again.

Hal McRae, Designated Hitter - 1982

Alongside Willson in 1982 was Hal McRae, one of the greatest run producers in the team's history - he's one of only three hitters with over 1,000 RBI in a Royals uniform. This season McRae would lead of all baseball in RBI at 133 and doubles at 46, all while slashing .308/.369/.542.

Frank White, Second Base - 1986

Before reaching the twilight years of his career, White was able to craft one of his most productive seasons in his career as a 35-year-old. In 1986 he returned to the All-Star for the fifth time in his career and first since 1982. He'd also post just his third 4.0+ bWAR season that year, while hitting .272 with a .787 OPS - his second-best mark in his career.

Dean Palmer, Third Base - 1998

After going through quite the drought of Silver Slugger Award winners, Dean Palmer broke the course before the turn of the century in his only full-season with Kansas City - which also happened to be his only career All-Star campaign. He'd belt 34 homers, drive in 119 runs while hitting .278 with a .844 OPS. He'd end up going back-to-back after winning again in 1999 with the Texas Rangers.

Billy Butler, Designated Hitter - 2012

After Palmer, the Royals had to wait 14 years to get their next Silver Slugger when Butler took the honor home for AL DH's. "Country Breakfast" never became the household name some thought he would be after debuting as a 21-year-old in 2007, as he was of the league entirely after 2016 at just 30. However, in 2012, there's no denying that he was spectacular, hitting .313 with an .882 OPS, 29 HR and 107 RBI.

Kendrys Morales, Designated Hitter - 2015

Replacing Butler at DH was Kendrys Morales. In his first of just two years in Kansas City, Morales would end up being the Royals' lone Silver Slugger winner during their 2015 championship season, fueled by a .290 AVG, .847 OPS, 22 HR and 106 RBI. It's a real shame that Morales would never end up recieving All-Star recognition, but a Silver Slugger seems just as good looking on a career resume - if not better.

Salvador Perez, Catcher - 2016, 2018, 2020, 2021, 2024

Like George Brett, there's not much to really say about a guy like Perez after winning five career Silver Slugger Awards. He's among the best-of-the-best in Royals history in career homers and RBI. He's not only an All-Time Royal, but is certainly one of the game's better overall backstops and should be on his way to making an intriguing Hall-of-Fame case when all is said on his career.

Eric Hosmer, First Base - 2017

Then there's Hosmer, who in his final year before signing a massive contract in with the San Diego Padres ahead of the 2018 season put together a send-off season for the ages. He'd post a career high .318 AVG and ,882 OPS along with 25 HR and 94 RBI.

Bobby Witt Jr., Shortstop - 2024

Finally, if anyone has a chance to outright clear the Royals' greatest Hall-of-Fame candidate, it's Witt Jr. The young star shortstop took home his first Sliver Slugger Award last season after having an utterly incredible year, where he'd slash .332/.389/.588 while also putting up a 30/30 season (32 HR and 31 SB) and leading the majors in hits at 211. He leads the league in hits once again while hitting .295 with an .852 OPS, so here's hoping the managers and coaches voting see what Royals fans have been witnessing - the best shortstop in all of baseball.