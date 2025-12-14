Royals stay busy, creatively address multiple needs with promising Brewers trade

The Royals told us they wanted to improve the outfield, and so far, they have delivered with some under-the-radar moves to strengthen their roster. The big rumor guys are still on the market, but it's often the incremental moves that can change the outlook for a season.

We knew they would most likely trade one of their starters to make room for a bat, but the Royals have surprised everyone with their most recent trade.

On Saturday evening, the Royals reportedly swung a deal with the Brewers, sending lefty reliever Angel Zerpa to Milwaukee in exchange for outfielder Isaac Collins and right-handed bullpen arm Isaac Collins.

Royals add plenty of promise to major league roster with creative Brewers trade

Collins, 28 years old, burst onto the MLB scene last year as a rookie in 2025, and hit .263/.368/.411 with a 118 OPS+ in 130 games. His advanced eye at the dish will be a welcome addition to a lineup that struggled getting on base.

Collins was quiet from March to May but really found his stroke in the summer, taking home Rookie of the Month honors in July, hitting .321 with two homers and 11 RBIs. He had a .383 OBP and a 135 wRC+ from June to September.

He's light in stature, measuring at 5’8”, 188 lbs, but he can more than make up for it with his bat at the plate. He's not a slap-hitter; he hit nine home runs and drove in 53 runs in 372 at-bats in his first full season in the Major Leagues.

He knows the strike zone like the back of his hand and rarely makes bad swing decisions. His 18.4% chase rate ranks him in the 98th percentile in MLB, and his 12.9 walk rate puts him in the 90th percentile.

Collins' job description will be to bring professional at-bats, more scoring opportunities, and reliable defense. The Royals were attracted to his ability to go deep into counts and help a lineup that finished 29th in walks.

Reliever Nick Mears will fit into the back-half of the Royals bullpen that Zerpa leaves behind for him. Mears was a trusted arm for the Brewers in 2025, posting a 3.49 ERA, 46 strikeouts, and just 13 walks over 56.2 innings.

He brings a mid-90s heater and slider combo that gets hitters to chase at a 33.5% clip (93rd percentile). The Brewers decided to leave Mears off their NLCS roster in favor of Tobias Meyers, and the Royals presented them with an ideal trade partner.

Mears, 29, will come to the Royals arbitration-eligible after this season, but Collins will be under club control until 2031.

Collins will fit the Royals' mold of the type of hitter they covet. He doesn't swing and miss often (22.5% whiff rate) and makes quality contact in the zone (84% zone contact rate).

Zerpa, whose tenure with the Royals was like a roller coaster at times, will get a fresh start with the Brewers. He has good stuff when he locates it and brings gas from the left side of the mound. He should continue to flourish in a high-leverage role for Milwaukee.

It is yet to be seen if the Royals will call on the services of a more well-known hitter this offseason, but fans are sitting on their hands waiting for an announcement that will knock their socks off. The Collins and Mears trade won't do that, but it does raise their floor and gives them more experienced and competitive options than they had to start 2025.

On paper, the Royals seem to have the better side of the trade in terms of value. Collins is a high-upside bat that was fourth in the NL Rookie of the Year voting in 2025.

While it's a great return for Zerpa, it will be disappointing if the Royals don't bring in an additional bat that gets the juices flowing for the fan base.