Pirates' latest free agent splash would have been dream bullpen fit for Royals

The MLB Winter Meetings started to heat up on Day 2 after an opening day filled with almost nothing but rumors and speculation.

While Tuesday was almost immediately taken over by the blockbuster signings of Kyle Schwarber and Edwin Díaz, there wasn't a ton of Hot Stove activity beyond that.

However, in the evening after the dust of the MLB Draft Lottery had settled, the Pittsburgh Pirates made a free agent splash, signing left-handed reliever Gregory Soto to a reported one-year, $7.75 million contract.

Whether the Royals were in on Soto or not is unknown, however given his handedness and strong major league pedigree, there's reason to believe he would've fit the bill of the left-on-left specialist the Royals were looking for, as per a Monday report from Anne Rogers of MLB.com.

#Royals are also looking at the reliever market, particularly a left-on-left arm that could fit in the back of their bullpen. But they view that as secondary to their outfield search. — Anne Rogers (@anne__rogers) December 8, 2025

Royals missed out an a high-caliber left-on-left specialist in Gregory Soto

While there are still several southpaws left on the free agent market the Royals could target to fill this particular need, it's hard to argue that Soto would've been an ideal candidate.

The 30-year-old may no longer be the same All-Star hurler he once was when he was anchoring the Detroit Tigers' bullpen in the early-2020s - he converted 48 saves between 2021 and 22 - however, he's managed to really reshape himself into a new type of effective reliever.

Soto's splits against right-handers were nothing special whatsoever, however his splits against left-handed hitters were rather something to behold this past season.

Hitter Type IP WHIP AVG OBP SLG K/BB vs. LH 28.0 1.04 .192 .280 .269 3.44 vs. RH 32.1 1.76 .307 .400 .401 2.60

The need for lefty specialists arises after both the ineffectiveness and subsequent departure for the NPB of 2024 standout Sam Long. Along with that, both Angel Zerpa and Daniel Lynch IV faced their fair share of respective inconsistency last year.

Soto would've not only been able to come in a fill that crucial left-on-left role in higher-leverage situations, but he also could have been a name to dream for a potential set-up role alongside Lucas Erceg if all went well, given his prior closing experience.

Time will tell how J.J. Picollo and Co. plan to address their desired need for left-handed bullpen help, but it's hard not to think that a prime candidate may've just gotten away from them in the early stages of the offseason.