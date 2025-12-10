Royals' draft lottery luck provides incredible chance to boost lackluster farm system

While many baseball fans pay close attention to the MLB Winter Meetings in hopes of seeing big time free agents signing with new teams or blockbuster trades occurring, there's some other business that's taken care during them.

One of those events is the MLB Draft Lottery, which was took place on Tuesday for just the fourth time in MLB history.

After missing the postseason in 2025, the Kansas City Royals earned a spot in the lottery range of picks once again (picks 1-18), however they entered the Tuesday evening's festivities needing to get some big-time luck to overcome the insurmountable odds of doing the unthinkable and landing the first overall pick in the 2026 MLB Draft.

However, while the Royals didn't completely pull off the unimaginable and land the top pick with their 0.8% odds, they did manage to finally receive some much needed lottery luck and jump up 10 spots from their projected 16th overall slot all the way into the top six selections to pick No. 6.

Royals' No. 6 overall pick in 2026 MLB Draft provides great opportunity to seriously bolster their farm system

As obvious as this statement may sound, the chance to pick near the top of the MLB Draft is a major benefit for the Royals.

Now, Kansas City's farm system isn't devoid of talent by any means. Their top prospect, Carter Jensen, is fresh off a great September cameo in the major leagues and their No. 2 overall prospect in Blake Mitchell is coming off a some high honors in the Arizona Fall League this season. Both sit amongst MLB Pipeline's Top 100 prospects.

And they also have the likes of names such as David Shields, who took home several Carolina League end-of-season honors in 2025, and Kendry Chourio, who Baseball America recognized as one of the top international arms from the 2025 international free-agent class.

However, from an overall standpoint, they're system seems to compare poorly among many other systems in baseball.

This makes accessing the caliber of prospects that will be available at sixth overall, as well as the draft pool capital that brings, a great way to really bolster this system.

After all, with postseason aspirations, Kansas City hopefully won't be among those teams in the draft lottery moving forward, making it increasingly more complicated to organically upgrade their system through the draft.

What the Royals do with the No. 6 pick remains to be seen, as July's draft is still months away. However, if history has any say in the matter, they've had plenty of luck selecting at the spot in the past, picking former top prospect Jac Caglianone there most recently in 2024 and former Cy Young Award winner Zack Grienke in that spot back in 2003.