Royals News: KC signs a pair of intriguing veteran free agents to minor league deals

The Kansas City Royals have been making some serious moves over the past few days after a quiet spell at the Winter Meetings. They signed some much needed outfield help in Lane Thomas on Thursday and followed that up with shoring up their future by handing out a five-year extension to Maikel Garcia on Friday.

But amid these major acquisitions, the front office has also been active in their search for filling out their organizational depth, bringing in a pair of former major league veterans on minor league contracts; utility infielder Kevin Newman and right-handed pitcher José Cuas.

Royals News: KC signs eight-year MLB veteran Kevin Newman to minor league contract

The Royals announced Thursday morning that Newman would not only be joining them on a minor league deal, but would also be a part of their infield group heading to Surprise for spring training

We have signed infielder Kevin Newman to a minor league contract for 2026 which includes an invitation to Major League spring training. — Raising Royals (@KCRoyalsPD) December 12, 2025

Pre-COVID, Newman would've been a notable get after his 2019 career year with the Pirates where he hit .308 with an .800 OPS, 109 wRC+ and a 2.2 fWAR.

Since then though, he's bounced around the league as a utility infielder and hasn't been able to craft an above average season in eyes of wRC+. And from a major league standpoint, last season might have been his worst one yet, hitting .202 with a .481 OPS and 27 wRC+ in 57 games with the Angels.

However, he showed promise in his short stint in Detroit's Triple-A ranks in 2025 with a 112 wRC+ and for a guy that can play all four infield positions, his consistently sub-15.0% K-rates and three year stretch prior to 2025 of wRC+ ranging from 79 to 92 aren't a terrible option to have off the bench.

At the very least, he's worth a look in spring training given some of Kansas City's infield and depth question marks.

Royals News: KC reunites with reliver José Cuas on a minor league deal

Moving to the mound and the Royals have brought back a familair face in Cuas on minors deal with an invite to spring training.

We have agreed to terms on a minor league contract with RHP Jose Cuas. — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) December 12, 2025

Cuas spent the entirety of last season in the minor leagues with both Atlanta and Philadelphia. While his brief stint with the Phillies Triple-A squad wasn't all too fruitful, he did sport a 3.22 ERA with a respectable 9.27 K/9 across 22.1 innings of works in the Braves' Double-A ranks.

While his last stint in the majors in 2024 was certainly nothing get remotely jazzed about - he threw to a combined 7.71 ERA in 16.1 innings between the Blue Jays and the Cubs - Cuas isn't without his major league success.

In his year-and-a-half stretch in Kansas City in 2022 and 2023, the now 31-year-old threw to a serviceable 4.08 ERA with 9.80 K/9. This included a respectable 3.58 ERA in his rookie campaign back in 2022. He also threw to a 3.04 ERA after heading to the Cubs midseason in '23.

Cuas has never been the most controlled arm with a career 5.20 BB/9 and 1.59 WHIP, however on a minor league deal, it's hard to go wrong with having another look at a familiar face who's not been without some degree of success at the big league level.