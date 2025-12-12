Royals News: 2015 World Series champ joins Blue Jays' staff, two KC scouts honored

The Winter Meetings have come and gone and there were no shortage of headlines and rumors swirling to occupy the minds of the Royals faithful, even if their team was noticeably silent during their stay in Orlando.

Amid all this though, there are couple of headlines that may've fallen under the radar but are certainly worth the attention of Royals fans.

An old friend is continuing to find new ways to write the new chapter of his career, and some Royals scouts are receiving some well deserved time in the spotlight.

Royals News: Former KC catcher Drew Butera continues coaching career with Blue Jays

I'd argue to say that etched in the minds of every Royals fans is the image of former closer Wade Davis throwing his arms in the air and embracing his catcher Drew Butera after winning Game 5 of the 2015 World Series to capture the franchise's first championship since 1985.

Nowadays though, Butera has taken his talents from behind the dish to inside the dugout. And on Tuesday, he added another chapter to his coaching career.

According to Sportsnet's Shi Davidi, Butera will join the Jays' staff under the title of major league coach.

Blue Jays are adding Drew Butera as a major-league coach.



He served as White Sox catching instructor the past two seasons and Jays have had past interest in adding him to staff. — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) December 9, 2025

Before joining Toronto, Butera spent the last two seasons with their division rivals, the Chicago White Sox, as a catching instructor. And prior to that he worked within the Angels' coaching staff as a bullpen catcher and catching coach.

In his playing days, before spending two and half seasons with Kansas City from 2015 to 2017, Butera spent time with Twins and Dodgers and after that he continued to build his journeyman resume with the major league stints with the Rockies and Angels, as well as minor league stint with the Astros.

Royals News: KC sees a pair scouts receive year end honors

While many will pay attention to the Winter Meetings for the hopes of hearing about the next big signing or blockbuster trade, it's much more than just executives having conversations.

Of the events that occurred this week, the annual Scout of the Year honors were handed out and the Royals were well represented among the five scouts receiving recognition for 2025.

We had two honorees in Orlando at last night's Scout of the Year program!



🔹Tom McNamara - East Coast Scout of the Year

🔹Rene Francisco - International Scout of the Year



Please join us in congratulating T-Mac and Rene! https://t.co/pdblWPknJU pic.twitter.com/i57voSGWhW — Raising Royals (@KCRoyalsPD) December 10, 2025

Both Tom McNamara and Rene Francisco took home honors for their respective regions.

McNamara was named East Coast Scout of the Year. He's been with the Royals since November of 2020, but was probably best known for some of his early work in Milwaukee after scouting the great Prince Fielder.

Francisco was named International Scout of the Year. Royals fans will be very fond of some of his handy work as he's scouted names like Salvador Perez and Kelvin Herrera for them since joining the Royals' organization back in August of 2006.