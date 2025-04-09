It’s safe to say after the Kansas City Royals run to the playoffs last season, that they were hoping to get off to a better start than 6-5 in the first month of the season. Granted, considering the run this franchise has been on over the last few years, this feels like there’s plenty good to take from the first month, even if things could have gone better .

Players like Bobby Witt Jr and Cole Ragans have been good but not nearly as dominant yet as they were in 2024. Luckily there have been some other players that have stepped up and produced right out of the gate. These guys are helping carry things until the rest of the KC Royals’ big guns can start really producing. In short, these are players that have been exactly what the team needed so far this spring.

3 KC Royals who’ve been exactly what this team needed so far

Jonathan India

When the Royals acquired India from the Cincinnati Reds, there were some who wondered if they might regret getting rid of a very lovely rotation piece in Brady Singer for a former Rookie of the Year who has put up good, but not great, numbers since that debut season.

However, so far, so good for India, who has been a great table setter for Kansas City in this early part of the season before sluggers like Bobby Witt Jr. start hitting or phenoms like Jac Caglianone are called up.

India hasn’t shown much power yet, nor has he stolen a base, but he is hitting .256 with a .396 on-base percentage. His OPS, should it hold at this pace, would be his best since his NL ROY campaign in 2021.

Tyler Tolbert

This inclusion might be a bit of a surprise, but while he hasn’t been a guy that’s had huge (or really any) impact at the plate, Tolbert has been an absolute demon on the basepaths.

The backup infielder has just three official at-bats, but he’s already got four stolen bases. Those four have come in just two games. That included stealing second and third base as a pinch runner on Sunday’s 4-1 win over Baltimore.

Tolbert's made the most of his time filling in for the injured Dairon Blanco. Even if he is just going to be the designated base stealer, that will have an important role on a team that won’t hit a ton of homers and will need to produce runs in other ways.

Kris Bubic

Kris Bubic hadn’t made more than three starts in a season since 2022. He didn’t make any in 2024, coming out of the bullpen 27 times. His performance as a reliever last year convinced Kansas City it was worth allowing him back into the rotation this season.

He’s rewarded that with a 2-0 record and sparkling 0.71 earned run average so far. He’s shut down the Milwaukee Brewers and Baltimore Orioles, two teams expected to compete for playoff spots in 2025.

He hasn’t allowed a home run yet, has allowed just one earned run in two starts, and has struck out 16 (8 Ks in each start) in 12.2 innings pitched. If Bubic can stay anywhere near this solid as the season goes on, the Kansas City will have a heck of a 1-2 punch between him and Ragans. And even if he drops off, he’s helped hand his team two of their first five wins.