KC Royals acquire former top prospect in low-risk trade to bolster depth

The Kansas City Royals are doubling down on roster flexibility, acquiring versatile utilityman Nick Gordon from the Baltimore Orioles. First reported by Robert Murray of FanSided, the details of the trade have yet to be disclosed, but the deal represents a fresh opportunity for Gordon — one that was highly unlikely to come in Baltimore’s crowded system.

Gordon, 29, younger brother of former MLB speedster Dee Strange-Gordon, was originally selected fifth overall by the Minnesota Twins in the 2014 MLB Draft. He finally made his major league debut in 2021 and caught some attention with a breakout season in 2022, slashing .272/.316/.427 with nine home runs, 50 RBI, and six stolen bases over 136 games. That performance resulted in a 111 OPS+ and established him as a capable contributor with defensive versatility and contact skills.

Unfortunately, Gordon struggled to replicate that success in 2023. Inconsistent production and injuries led to a trade to the Miami Marlins, where he failed to gain any traction.

After being designated for assignment and eventually signing a minor-league deal with the Orioles this past offseason, Gordon found himself buried behind one of the deepest prospect pools in baseball.

Could the KC Royals be eyeing a roster shake-up with Nick Gordon acquisition?

His 2025 spring training did little to help his case — just three hits in 28 at-bats — but even with a better performance, his path to the majors in Baltimore was all but blocked.

That’s not the case in Kansas City.

The Royals’ outfield has been a weak spot to open the season, with Dairon Blanco landing on the injured list and Hunter Renfroe, MJ Melendez, and Kyle Isbel all struggling mightily at the plate, each hitting well below the Mendoza Line. Gordon, who can play both infield and outfield, gives Kansas City a flexible depth piece who could help plug multiple gaps as needed.

It's unlikely the Royals will add Gordon directly to the major league roster. They'll probably stash him in Triple-A Omaha for the time being. Either way, the move suggests the front office is eyeing ways to shake up a struggling offensive unit. If the current cast of outfielders can’t right the ship soon, it’s easy to envision Gordon getting a shot to revive his career in a more prominent role.

At minimal cost and with some big-league experience on his résumé, Nick Gordon represents a low-risk, potentially high-reward flier.