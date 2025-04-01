How can Royals latest roster move help team in wake of Dairon Blanco injury?

The Kansas City Royals made a roster move on Monday morning after they had to address an injury to the 26-man roster. Thankfully it wasn't a major loss, but it still affects the team's depth just a few days into the season.

The Royals selected the contract of super-utility player Tyler Tolbert from Triple-A Omaha. The move comes in response to outfielder Dairon Blanco landing on the 10-day injured list due to Achilles tendinopathy.

At 27 years old, Tolbert has long been one of the most electrifying baserunners in minor league baseball. While he fell short of breaking camp with the Royals, his call-up now presents a golden opportunity to prove he belongs at the MLB level.

Royals News: KC makes roster move to address Dairon Blanco injury

Tolbert’s reputation is built on speed and defensive versatility rather than offensive firepower. Over his minor league career, he has posted a modest .245/.330/.359 slash line — hardly numbers that would jump off the page. However, his baserunning ability is elite. Since 2021, he has swiped an absurd 215 stolen bases while being caught just 15 times, boasting a 93.5% success rate.

His most impressive feat came in 2022 when he set the minor leagues on fire by stealing 60 bases without being caught once. That type of baserunning prowess makes him an immediate weapon for the Royals, especially in an era where aggressive baserunning is back in style.

Defensively, Tolbert brings value with his ability to play multiple positions. He can slot in across the infield and outfield, making him an ideal depth piece while Blanco recovers. The Royals may use him as a late-game defensive replacement, pinch-runner, or even in a platoon role, depending on matchups.

Despite his struggles at the plate throughout his minor league career, Tolbert showed impressive offensive improvements during spring training. In 19 games, he slashed .308/.349/.538, hit two home runs, drove in 10 runs, and stole seven bases. While it’s a small sample size, it suggests he may be developing into more than just a speed-first utility player.

Welcome to the Tyler Tolbert show.#RoyalsST pic.twitter.com/ICRaC87CZN — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) February 25, 2023

The question now is whether that hot spring was just an outlier or a sign of true progress. If Tolbert can carry over even a fraction of that offensive production into the regular season, he could carve out a more permanent role with Kansas City — even after Blanco returns.

For Tolbert, this stint in the majors is more than just a short-term opportunity — it’s a chance to prove he belongs. If he gets consistent at-bats and makes the most of his opportunities, he could force the Royals hand to keep him around.

For now, expect Tolbert to serve as a utility man, defensive specialist, and high-impact pinch-runner. But if his bat shows up, he could turn what is expected to be a temporary stay into something much bigger.