With the Kansas City Royals off to a 2-4 start, there’s already a sense that the roster could see some changes sooner rather than later. Despite rolling out a lineup stacked with veterans and proven names on Opening Day, the early season struggles have only amplified the buzz surrounding a handful of talented prospects waiting in the wings. Whether it’s inconsistency in the bullpen, questions about offensive depth, or just the natural growing pains of a developing roster, the Royals may not be able to ignore their top-end talent for much longer.

Coming out of spring training, it was clear the Royals were making development a priority over rushing their young talent to the big leagues. Many of their most promising prospects were sent back to the minors — not exactly due to performance, but to refine their skills and continue receiving consistent reps. Still, with the way some of them played in the Cactus League, and the early returns from the regular season, it’s hard to imagine they’ll be down there for long. Let's take a look at some players we feel will get the call this season.

3 KC Royals players who will eventually steal a roster spot in 2025

LHP Noah Cameron

Selected in the seventh round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of the University of Central Arkansas, Noah Cameron has quietly become one of the most intriguing arms in the Royals system. Now in Triple-A Omaha, Cameron’s rise has been built on precision and poise.

His arsenal doesn’t jump off the radar gun — he sits in the low 90s with his fastball — but his effectiveness comes from a diverse pitch mix and excellent command. He pairs his heater with a low-80s changeup, a sweeping curveball in the upper 70s, and a newly added cutter that lives in the low-to-mid 80s.

The Royals added Cameron to their 40-man roster after a strong 2024 campaign to protect him from the Rule 5 Draft, a sign of how highly they value his future. His walk rate remains one of the best in the system, and while his velocity may limit his upside as a frontline starter, his command and pitch mix give him real staying power.

So where does he fit? Right now, the rotation is crowded. But with the Royals’ bullpen continuing to show signs of instability, a mid-season role shift could open the door for Cameron as a left-handed long reliever or multi-inning option out of the pen. If he dominates in Omaha, it’ll be tough to justify leaving him there much longer.

1B Jac Caglianone

Few players turned more heads this spring than Jac Caglianone. The 2024 first-round pick made a big first impression, slashing a ridiculous .545/.500/1.167 with three homers and seven RBI during his first taste of big-league spring training.

Caglianone is known for his power — he clubbed 75 home runs in college — and he validated the hype early. Still, the Royals opted for a cautious developmental approach, assigning him to Double-A Northwest Arkansas to start the 2025.

The delay is primarily due to the logjam at first base. Vinnie Pasquantino is the everyday starter, and Salvador Perez should continue to see occasional reps at first when not catching. Cavan Biggio has also stepped in as a stopgap option, but that feels more like a band-aid than a long-term solution.

If Caglianone tears up Double-A — and there’s a reason to believe he will — the Royals may not be able to keep his bat out of the lineup for long. Whether as a DH, part-time first baseman, or in a corner outfield spot, he’s tracking toward a 2025 MLB debut. It’s not a matter of if, but when.

OF Joey Wiemer

Joey Wiemer might be new to Royals fans, but his name is well-known in prospect circles. Acquired in the offseason in the Jonathan India trade, Wiemer was given an extended look in 2025 spring training, and showed exactly why he’s knocking on the door of a big-league return.

Through 20 spring games, Wiemer logged 10 hits in 38 at-bats, drawing six walks and launching two home runs. He offers a rare blend of athleticism and power, along with above-average defense at all three outfield spots — though he profiles best in a corner.

While the current outfield picture remains murky, a midseason trade or injury could easily open a lane. The Royals' outfield depth thins quickly beyond the starters, and Wiemer has done nothing but produce at the Triple-A level. He brings big-league experience and a strong arm that could immediately benefit the Royals as a fourth or fifth outfield option.

In a year where the Royals are looking to continue to build on last season's success, they may need to try leaning on their young talent to help them return to the playoffs. Whether it’s a polished lefty like Noah Cameron, a slugger like Jac Caglianone, or a scrappy outfielder like Joey Wiemer, Kansas City has reinforcements waiting in the wings — and each of these three could be wearing Royal blue at Kauffman Stadium before summer’s end.