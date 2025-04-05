3 KC Royals players' starts that feel sustainable, 2 that feel like fool’s gold

The Kansas City Royals season is still young, with the boys in blue opening a seven-game homestand against the Baltimore Orioles. But even before the AL Wild Card rematch, there have been some impressive starts by Royals players—whether on the mound or at the plate—that leave fans wondering which performances will last and which will fizzle out. Here's the scoop on which players fans should believe in, and which they shouldn't.

3 KC Royals Hot Starts to Believe in, 2 to Doubt

Believe in: RHP Hunter Harvey

The initial returns for right-handed reliever Hunter Harvey were not great at all. Harvey made only six appearances for Kansas City after arriving from the Washington Nationals before suffering a season-ending back injury on Aug. 4 of last year, which landed him on the Injured List on Aug. 10. He wasn’t the same pitcher Kansas City traded for—he allowed four runs in just 5⅔ innings, courtesy of a .333 opposition batting average and four free passes. Royals fans wondered if Kansas City should consider moving on from the relatively expensive veteran, but the Royals stuck by him. Now, the North Carolina native is proving that the team made the right choice.

Harvey has now worked three consecutive 1-2-3 innings to start the season, striking out four batters in the process. He is benefiting from an unusually passive approach by opposing batters (a 25.6% called strike rate), and the results are exactly what the Royals need right now. Harvey has a straightforward approach with his offerings, and so far, batters have been pounding balls into the ground.

Even the best relievers allow occasional runs, but Harvey looks like the elite setup man he was for the Nationals once again. His velocity is back, his splitter is looking sharp, and Harvey is painting the strike zone for Kansas City. The Royals' best days came with a trio of elite relievers shutting down late innings, and while they already trust Lucas Erceg and Carlos Estévez, Harvey now gives Kansas City another strong trio—albeit not as intimidating as HDH once was.

Sell on: 1B/OF Mark Canha

Royals fans haven't seen much from veteran batter Mark Canha since he joined the club late in spring training. He had a great Cactus League for Kansas City and has been hot in his sparing opportunities. Canha only recorded nine plate appearances through the Royals' first six games, but a pair of walks and a hit by pitch in that span really buoyed his .556 OBP.

If the season ended today, Canha's 218 wRC+ would rank among baseball's best and be by far the highest mark of his 11-year career. Despite struggles in the field and at the plate from Kansas City's incumbent outfielders, Canha can't get a start in the field, and that will ultimately limit his overall trajectory. He's undeniably hot right now, but long stretches on the bench may cool him down immensely.