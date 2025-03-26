The 3 KC Royals prospects who will likely make their MLB debut in 2025

The Kansas City Royals are back in Kansas City, with Opening Day no longer being some far-off date — it’s tomorrow. There are plenty of takeaways from an eclectic Cactus League showing and a two-game exhibition set against the Texas Rangers, but none of it seemingly matters after the first pitch on Thursday. One aspect that should matter is which young players turned heads this spring and moved themselves up the pecking order in Kansas City.

Whether on the 40-man roster or not, a handful of Kansas City prospects are knocking on the major-league door. Which prospects seem likely to make their big-league debut in 2025, and what would they bring to a hopefully contending Royals squad?

Evan Sisk, LHP

The Royals experienced a bullpen crunch, ultimately moving on from flamethrower Carlos Hernández this past weekend. Fans can squint and see a playoff team's relief corps in a Royals uniform — a somewhat strange sight compared to recent seasons. Beyond guys like Lucas Erceg and Ángel Zerpa, left-handed pitcher Evan Sisk is waiting in the wings.

The Royals added the southpaw to their 40-man roster this offseason, protecting him from the Rule 5 Draft and rewarding him for a stellar 2024 season. Whether it’s his off-kilter delivery, expanding pitch arsenal, or the nasty stuff that opposing coaches mentioned to pitching coach Brian Sweeney, there were plenty of reasons for Kansas City to extend the 27-year-old’s tenure. Although illness really sapped his 2025 spring training, he ended strong before being optioned to minor-league camp.

Sisk should be a strong candidate for the role of one of the next one or two relievers promoted from Omaha if needed. The Royals already have three lefties in the bullpen, so adding Sisk might come if one of Zerpa, Daniel Lynch IV, or Sam Long is sidelined. Sisk thrived at a hitter-friendly Werner Park thanks to increased control and immense strikeout ability. He brings a big, boom-or-bust relief profile, but early-season optimism should have Royals fans leaning toward the boom side.

Jac Caglianone, 1B/OF

Everyone in the baseball world heard about the stellar spring training debut of top Royals prospect Jac Caglianone. The former Florida slugger drew rave reviews from multiple outlets — jumping to number 11 on Rotoworld's dynasty rankings, with ESPN’s Jeff Passan saying Caglianone "will be a star in the big leagues soon." The lefty’s power was always there, but his polished hit tool, solid glove, and ability to draw walks truly excited Royals fans.

While he will start the season in Double-A Northwest Arkansas, there is some value to that. Caglianone will have experience similar to several players at that level, but more high-tier talent will likely test him as well. It doesn't make much sense, but would the Royals rather Caglianone hone his skills against possible future aces or Quad-A players in Triple-A? The former is the more valuable option.

Whether it be an injury opening a door or some underperformance from several Royals candidates, Caglianone feels very close to making his debut. Royals fans shouldn't be counting on him before the All-Star break, but if he rolls his spring training into the 2025 season, Kansas City will be hard-pressed to not elevate him to the 26-man roster.

Noah Cameron, LHP

Lefty Noah Cameron may not have had his best showing in this year’s Spring Breakout, but the St. Joseph, Missouri product will likely shrug it off quickly. The Royals added Cameron to their 40-man roster after a surprising, solid 2024 season between Northwest Arkansas and Omaha. If the Royals decide to keep Lynch in the bullpen for now, Cameron is so close to The Show that he can practically smell the Z-Mans in Kauffman Stadium.

Cameron doesn’t have an enormous ceiling, but his control and ability to miss bats in the zone stand out. His changeup is his bread and butter, while his arcing curveball complements a fastball that sits high in the strike zone. In his Cactus League debut this spring, he tossed 10 innings with four earned runs and seven strikeouts. Although he didn’t flash the same strikeout numbers as in 2024, his solid first impression shouldn’t discourage fans from anticipating his debut.

Cameron appears to be a slow burn at the major league level. Rather than dominate immediately and then fade after four or five starts, he looks like a pitcher who may struggle in his first one or two outings before settling down. With a cerebral approach to pitching — where his sequencing is everything — Cameron is one of the better options waiting on the farm. He will likely make his first significant impression on the Royals fanbase sometime in 2025.