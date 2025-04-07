The KC Royals enter a massive early season week of play with their MVP at full force

The Royals entered their weekend series against the Baltimore Orioles coming off a less than ideal 2-4 start to the 2025 campaign after back-to-back series losses. However, a series win in an AL Wild Card series rematch against the Baltimore Orioles, had the Kansas City looking more like the AL Central contender they were expected to be entering the season.

One prominent Royal in particular had a much-needed big weekend, as the face of the franchise in Bobby Witt Jr. looked more like his MVP-caliber self.

Between electrifying offense and jaw-dropping defense, he could seemingly do no wrong, and now the Royals are on the front-foot in an upcoming week chalked to the gills with division rivalries.

Bobby Witt Jr. is in MVP form entering the new week

After an 0-for-4 outing in Milwaukee on Thursday to cap off a disappointing series, Witt enters this week's midweek series versus the Twins on a three-game hit streak. But it was the last two games in particular that will surely have Royals fans buzzing about their superstar.

From an offensive point of view the last two games of the series were what stood out the most for Witt.

In the 8-1 loss on Saturday, he finally got a huge weight off his shoulders when launched a solo blast off Orioles starter Tomoyuki Sugano on a 2-2 count in bottom of the sixth for his first big fly of the new season.

Then in Sunday's rubber match, the 2024 AL MVP runner-up carried that momentum for Saturday and had himself a three-hit afternoon in the 4-1 win. And it wasn't just any three-hit performance, as a first inning triple, second inning double and fourth inning single had him just a homer shy of the cycle before the game was even half over.

A performance like this was not lost on the rest of the clubhouse as manager Matt Quatraro sang praises of his star shortstop's performance at the plate during his postgame media availability.

"You can't take for granted that anybody gets three hits in a major league game," Quatraro said. "For Bobby to do that however many times it's been so far is pretty remarkable."

And while the bat was certainly there, the shortstop's glove was just as impactful after he showcased his 99th percentile range from a year ago with some scintillating defensive plays. The most notable display he had was an all-out diving catch on Saturday to rob Heston Kjerstad of hit in the bottom of the fourth, immediately followed by a heads up play to flip it to second base to double-up Baltimore to end the inning.

Bobby Witt Jr. dives to take away a hit and start a double play! pic.twitter.com/GaTHbGO30n — MLB (@MLB) April 5, 2025

A series like that from the Royals' superstar could be just what the doctor ordered, as while they've had plenty of strong starts to this season they've also had their fair share of disappointing performances.

Witt will look to keep the Royals rolling in a four-game set against the Minnesota Twins to start the week, followed by a weekend road-set in Cleveland against the Guardians.