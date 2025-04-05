3 KC Royals players it's already fair to worry about

After beginning a tough seven-game homestand with a big 8-2 victory over the Baltimore Orioles Friday night, the Kansas City Royals find themselves still under .500. Fortunately, the new season is only seven games old, the Royals' 3-4 record is the same as it was at this point in 2024, and because they play in the American League Central, that losing record is still good enough for a first-place tie.

None of that "glass half-full" view, though, means everything is fine in Kansas City. It isn't. The Royals are still finding themselves at the plate, the starting rotation isn't yet as sharp as it was last year, and the bullpen has been inconsistent. Yes, it's early, but there are reasons to worry ... especially about at least three key players.

Two KC Royals outfielders show signs of repeating subpar seasons

That Kansas City's 2024 outfielders woefully underproduced at the plate is one of the most obvious and thoroughly chronicled faults of last season's Royals, who made it back to postseason play for the first time since 2015 despite that glaring flaw. Left fielder MJ Melendez hit 17 homers, but with a dismal .206 average that barely stayed above the Mendoza Line. Right fielder Hunter Renfroe uncharacteristically missed the 20-home run mark and slashed only .229/.297/.392. And center fielder Kyle Isbel's batting average matched Renfroe's.

Isbel's quiet bat wasn't (and isn't) as concerning as Melendez's and Renfroe's, however — the Royals clearly care more about Isbel's excellent glove than they do about his bat. But soft hitting from their corner outfielders isn't something this club can afford if it wants to better the losing AL Division Series loss they suffered a season ago.

Unfortunately, the 2025 versions of Melendez and Renfroe look much like last year's. And that's worrisome, even at this early stage of the new campaign.

Melendez, on whom the Royals seemingly remain all-in on, has only one hit in 19 plate appearances. He's walked once and been hit by two pitches, but he must do better than the single he collected in the club's second game — and his six strikeouts. His ugly .063/.211/.063 line says it all.

Renfroe, a concerning roster component well before the season began, is faring only slightly better. He has one more hit than Melendez, and three RBI to his teammate's none, but is still slashing .111/.238/.167.

The Royals need more from Melendez and Renfroe. If they don't get it, changes should be made.

Sam Long should also be giving the Royals pause

Long was a valuable bullpen piece for Kansas City last season, when he went 3-3 with a 3.16 ERA (2.33 in the campaign's first half) and a pair of saves in 43 appearances. But this season has been a different story.

Long has pitched in four of Kansas City's first seven games and lost two of them. Tasked with holding Cleveland down in the 10th inning of last week's season opener, Long instead gave the Guardians three runs on a pair of doubles and an intentional walk, and the Royals lost 7-4. Long failed in extra innings again Wednesday when, after stepping in for Carlos Estévez to begin the 11th in a 2-2 tie with the Milwaukee Brewers — and the extra-frame automatic runner on second — he issued a one-out walk to Joey Ortiz before Brice Turang walked him and the Royals off with a bunt single.

Long also surrendered two runs and two hits, including a homer, to Cleveland March 30. He retired both Brewers he faced on April 1, but gave up a run in the process.

Now 0-2, Long has been charged with six runs (four earned) in just four innings. He's also yielded six hits and opponents are batting .353 against him. So it is that, like Melendez and Renfroe, he's already giving the Royals reasons to worry.