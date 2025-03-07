KC Royals superstar prospect generating buzz at spring training

"That is a gifted human."

That's how Kansas City Royals hitting coach Alec Zumwalt described top prospect Jac Caglianone at this year's spring training. The 22-year-old has already wowed his peers with a 435-foot blast against the Chicago White Sox. According to Statcast, the home run measured at 115.4 mph, which would have made Caglianone's blast the third-hardest hit home run in the Statcast era had the game counted.

Caglianone's talent has drawn considerable interest in the Royals' circles, as well as all over MLB.

Caglianone turning heads across various MLB scouts and front offices

Jeff Passan of ESPN (subscription required) listed Caglianone as one of ten players general managers and scouts are raving about, commenting that he believes Caglianone could earn a promotion this summer if he can handle a corner outfield spot.

Before the start of spring training, MLB.com rated Caglianone as the Royals' No. 1 prospect in their minor league system. Compared to all other MLB prospects, he comes in at No. 22.

Now, the idea of Caglianone taking an at-bat with the Royals this season is rather optimistic. After all, this is his first-ever full professional baseball season, so there will be more adjustment periods. However, the former Florida Gator is on the right path to success. As Jaylon Thompson of the Kansas City Star points out, Caglianone is one of just three Royals prospects in franchise history to attend MLB spring camp after being drafted one year prior.

For Caglianone, it's about keeping his belief in himself and his skill set as he continues spring training.

"(Zumwalt) has told me to just trust myself," he told Thompson. "It's going to take a lot of repetitions and, at the end of the day, you've just got to go out there and compete. It's basically trusting yourself and trusting your ability. And that's what I'm buying into."

The buzz surrounding Caglianone should excite Kansas City fans about his future in a Royals uniform. While far-fetched, the idea that he could be called up in 2025 is a testament to how talented this young player is. While he will endure some hardships during the season, look for Caglianone to reach MLB sooner rather than later.