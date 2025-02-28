MLB Pipeline has a no-brainer choice for top power prospect in KC Royals system

The Kansas City Royals took a big swing when they drafted Florida two-way star Jac Caglianone with the sixth overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft. A pitcher and first baseman for the Gators, Caglianone possessed raw but tantalizing tools, making him one of the most intriguing prospects in the class. Now, with his full focus on hitting rather than pitching, the hype train isn’t slowing down, and MLB Pipeline just doubled down on why — his immense power.

KC Royals prospect Jac Caglianone's power at the plate is undeniable

Jim Callis, Jonathan Mayo, and Sam Dykstra of MLB Pipeline recently selected each organization’s top power-hitting prospect ahead of the 2025 season, and choosing Caglianone for Kansas City was an easy — and correct — call.

"His 115.4 mph homer on Sunday would have been the third-hardest hit by a Royal in the Statcast era, and that came after he decided to 'dial [my swing] back,'" Callis, Mayo, and Dykstra reported. "At 6-foot-5, the former Florida star, who hit 68 homers over his final two seasons on campus, is built like a house. Now that he’ll fully focus on hitting over pitching for 2025, he could somehow take off even more at the plate in his first full pro season."

Caglianone has already displayed that power in-game for the Royals this spring, with the aforementioned solo home run against the Chicago White Sox. He drilled a sinker over the heart of the plate, sending it 435 feet to the centerfield berm in Surprise Stadium. The game was only on the radio for Royals fans to experience his first Cactus League home run live, but the crack of the bat came through the broadcast crystal clear.

Caglianone enters 2025 as one of three Royals prospects in MLB Pipeline’s preseason Top 100 list, sitting 22nd overall — making him Kansas City’s highest-ranked prospect since Bobby Witt Jr. in 2022. His 70-grade power was considered the best in the 2024 draft class, and his Arizona Fall League showing and early spring training performance continue to justify the hype.

With his massive frame, effortless power, and pro-ready bat speed, Caglianone has the potential to be a true middle-of-the-order force for Kansas City’s future. If his first spring training home run is any indication, Royals fans are in for a show.