Jac Caglianone among multiple top prospects invited to KC Royals spring training

Kansas City Royals fans have plenty to be excited about as the team gears up for spring training in Surprise, Arizona. Among the highlights is the announcement that top prospect Jac Caglianone will join big league camp as a non-roster invitee. Ranked No. 17 on MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 list, the Florida product becomes the first Royals first-round pick invited to spring training ahead of their first full professional season since Alex Gordon, a future franchise cornerstone.

KC Royals endorse Jac Caglianone with quick spring training invite

Caglianone, the sixth overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, is coming off a promising debut in professional baseball. The 21-year-old first baseman and two-way talent demonstrated significant growth throughout a long year of competition, earning praise from Royals general manager J.J. Picollo for his maturity and adaptability.

“We were really impressed with the way he handled himself from a maturity standpoint this year,” Picollo said. “That’s one of the biggest determining factors in our minds. To put a guy in an environment with a bunch of Major League players, they’ve got to be mature. And then obviously his ability. Watching what he did and the adjustments he made from [High-A] Quad Cities to the Fall League, he kept getting better and better. It’s more consistent [exit] velocity, he’s putting the ball in play, hitting it to all fields. He’s got crazy power. He’s extremely confident in his abilities."

Caglianone won’t be alone in camp, as he’ll be joined by fellow top-five Royals prospects catchers Blake Mitchell (No. 2) and Carter Jensen (No. 5). The trio will have the opportunity to train alongside established Royals stars like Bobby Witt Jr., Vinnie Pasquantino, and Salvador Perez. For Caglianone, the chance to learn from these veterans is invaluable.

“Being able to share a field with Bobby and Vinnie, being able to see how much influence Salvy has with being the captain and go-to guy is really exciting,” Caglianone said via phone, according to MLB.com's Anne Rogers. “I’m super excited to learn from them. And everyone has been super welcoming so far, getting to know Blake and Jensen from last year. I think the transition is going to be really smooth. I’m super excited."

After signing with the Royals, Caglianone made his professional debut with the High-A Quad Cities River Bandits, slashing .241/.302/.388 with nine doubles, two homers, and 14 RBIs in 126 plate appearances. He followed that with an impressive showing in the Arizona Fall League, where he posted a .749 OPS across 100 plate appearances. His standout performances included some eye-popping exit velocities and a selection to the AFL Fall Stars Game.

While the odds of Caglianone breaking camp with the Royals remain slim, his invitation to spring training underscores the organization’s confidence in his bat. The lefty’s 70-grade power captures the imagination, while his 55-grade hit tool and solid glove at first base offer a clear pathway to the majors. For Royals fans who haven’t yet seen him in action, next month’s spring training games in the desert should provide an exciting preview of what’s to come.