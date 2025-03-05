MLB Pipeline reveals Top 30 KC Royals prospects ahead of Opening Day 2025

The Kansas City Royals still have plenty of spring training action left, but with each passing game, they’re checking more boxes on the road to Opening Day 2025.

Fans have already seen extended looks at the team’s future, with slugging first baseman Jac Caglianone launching homers and lefty Noah Cameron flashing his deep pitching arsenal. As prospects begin filtering out of big-league camp, MLB Pipeline gave fans a fresh snapshot of Kansas City’s farm system, releasing its Top 30 Royals prospects list ahead of the 2025 season.

MLB Pipeline details, ranks top prospects in KC Royals farm system

MLB Pipeline released the top 30 lists for all the AL and NL Central teams on Tuesday in what is a three-day prospect bonanza for the outlet. Many outlets have come out with their own rankings, but MLB Pipeline's is one of the most accessible, comprehensive, and referenced rankings out there.

No surprises at the top — Caglianone leads the way.

The No. 1 spot belongs to Caglianone, Kansas City’s top pick in the 2024 MLB Draft. The former two-way star from Florida had some growing pains at High-A Quad Cities, but his Arizona Fall League breakout and strong spring training showing have only raised his stock. His raw power is undeniable, and as he fully transitions into a hitter-only role, his potential impact on the Royals' future lineup is becoming clearer.

Blake Mitchell holds firm at No. 2.

The 2023 first-rounder and former top prospect in the system remains a highly regarded talent after a strong first full season in pro ball. Mitchell earned Carolina League All-Star honors for Low-A Columbia before a late-season promotion to High-A Quad Cities. His advanced approach and elite arm behind the plate make him one of the most exciting catching prospects in baseball, but an injury and subsequent surgery have delayed his Cactus League debut.

Pitcher Ben Kudrna and catcher Carter Jensen — both 2021 draftees and Kansas City-area products — continue to climb the ladder, now knocking on the door of Triple-A Omaha. Jensen, like Caglianone, impressed in the Arizona Fall League, following a solid Double-A campaign in Northwest Arkansas. Kudrna, who represented the Royals in the Futures Game last year, struggled early in Double-A but is expected to rebound quickly.

Noah Cameron makes his debut in the Royals’ top five prospects, following a strong 2024 season that culminated in Triple-A Omaha. The left-hander has positioned himself as one of the most intriguing arms in the system, flashing a diverse pitch mix and strong command.

Pitchers Steven Zobac, Hiro Wyatt, and Luinder Avila saw some big jumps up the list, while position players like Gavin Cross and Ramon Ramirez held fast at their last position. With more talent than they’ve had in years, the Royals are in a much better spot than they were two or three years ago.

As the 2025 season approaches, there’s finally real momentum building in Kansas City — both at Kauffman Stadium and throughout the farm system.