Pair of KC Royals prospects crush mammoth home runs in spring training win

It was a bad day to be a baseball in Surprise, Arizona. The Kansas City Royals left Surprise Stadium victorious once again, this time winning their comeback bid over the Chicago White Sox 4-3. While plenty of players saw action, including multiple at bats from shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. and first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino, it was a pair of Royals prospects who shined brightest in the desert.

First baseman Jac Caglianone and catcher Carter Jensen — ranked 22nd and 86th on MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 list, respectively — each launched their first home runs of spring training on Sunday. Caglianone’s blast was the highlight of the day, traveling a mammoth 435 feet to the center field berm with a 115.4 mph exit velocity, making it easily the hardest-hit ball of the game, per Statcast.

“That was loud,” manager Matt Quatraro said. “And it didn’t look like a huge effort on his part, either. We know he’s got huge pop, but to be able to put that good of a swing on the ball in a game like that, close game, controlling his emotions like that, it was good to see.”



The KC Royals future looks powerful with Jac Caglianone and Carter Jensen

Apparently, a pre-game conversation with Royals Hall of Famer Mike Sweeney helped Caglianone refine his approach. Sweeney's advice to focus upon making contact let Caglianone's raw power do the rest.

“Swung a little too hard on the one I fouled off,” Caglianone said. “And then I was like, ‘All right, let’s actually try to dial it back.’ I did, and it worked out.”

Jensen had nothing but positive words about his new teammate following the victory over the White Sox.

“Obviously, the physicality is insane,” Jensen said. “He’s probably one of the biggest people I know. He’s jacked. But the mindset is super advanced, especially for him going into his first year this year. … He handles himself like a big leaguer. It’s impressive.”

Jensen's home run was impressive in his own right. His first spring training home run flew 416 feet to right field, barreling up an elevated fastball from righty James Karinchak. His 109.1 MPH exit velocity wasn't too far away from Sunday's top 10.

Both Jensen and Caglianone may not be vying for the Opening Day roster, but Royals fans have to like what they have seen from the pair so far. Kansas City is only three games into the Cactus League slate, leaving plenty of more time for spring training fireworks from the prospects in big-league camp. But, Caglianone is making all the right impressions on Kansas City's coaching staff in his first spring training camp.

“That’s a gifted human. That is a very large human,” Kansas City hitting coach Alec Zumwalt said. “... The biggest thing that I see with him is that he’s so strong, so quick, and now it’s just if we can tame it a little bit — he doesn’t have to do more. He’s so gifted and strong, if he can take what Bobby [Witt Jr.] has learned about, ‘I don’t have to go 110% because what I might feel at 80% might feel like 10%, and the ball’s going to go.’ You also then start shrinking the strike zone, chase will go down, swing and miss will go down, because we’re not just missing balls because of effort.”

