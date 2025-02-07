KC Royals spring training guide: How to attend games in 2025

If Opening Day — slated for March 27 — is still too far away, a short flight will soon be all that it takes to reach warm temperatures, blue skies, and live baseball. As of next week, the Kansas City Royals are back in Surprise, Arizona, for 2025 spring training, and while players focus on preparing for the season ahead, fans are provided a great opportunity to watch their favorite team in an intimate setting.

Surprise Stadium seats fewer than one-third the number of fans that Kauffman Stadium packs in, providing the chance to watch Bobby Witt Jr. and Salvador Perez up close as they tune up for the regular season. In addition to the big stars, fans can watch top prospects — including Jac Caglianone and Blake Mitchell — showcase their skills to the big league coaches, with smaller crowds creating a relaxed atmosphere and greater access to players for autographs and photos.

Here's a guide to seeing the Royals at spring training this year.

When is spring training for the KC Royals?

Pitchers and catchers will report to spring training on February 12, with all other players due to arrive on February 17 for the first full-team workout. Games will begin four days later on February 21, and the final game in Surprise will be on March 22.

How to get KC Royals spring training tickets

The Royals website has information for full season, half season, and single game ticket packages, as well as information to help decide when and how long to visit. Single game ticket prices start at $8 with half- and full-season packages ranging from $240 to $600.

Keep in mind that not every game takes place in Surprise Stadium, but with ballparks spread out around The Valley, even away games are within an hour's drive.

Where to stay during KC Royals spring training

For those flying in, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport is an easy and accessible airport with many inbound and outbound flight options. Surprise is located northwest of Phoenix, so many fans will want to find accommodation near that area to stay close to the action. Hotels and vacation rentals can fill up fast — and become quite expensive — so be sure to keep an eye on availabilities.

Only about half of the Royals' spring training games will be played at Surprise Stadium, so for those fans who want to visit other ballparks, renting a car is a great option. Ride-share services can be unpredictable and costly, and public transport is extremely limited.

Will fans be able to get autographs from KC Royals players?

One of the most frequently asked questions about spring training is whether there will be opportunities to get their favorite players' autographs, and while there are no guarantees, there are ways to make the most of the opportunity. Former Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer told Cronkite News in 2023, "I think you just want the fan to truly ask you for an autograph that they’re going to keep and cherish."

If fans are interested in snagging autographs from players at spring training, waiting at the fields before or after batting practice — held in the mornings before spring training games — is often the most effective way to do it. Many fans manage to catch players as they're walking to and from the practice fields or clubhouse, though a lot of players will also briefly stick around after games to sign autographs.

Still, it's important to remember that players are at spring training to prepare for the new season, and that takes priority. Miguel Rojas also told Cronkite News, "We’re working and have places to be. So it’s not that we’re mean, and we don’t want to stop and sign autographs. It’s just that we probably don’t have time or are thinking about something else because we’re worrying about performing."

Attending spring training with the KC Royals

Diehard baseball fans will find themselves in good company around the Valley during February and March each year, with the opportunity to see star veterans, top prospects, and talented players who may not have yet hit the radar all in one game.

And if a trip to Arizona's Valley of the Sun isn't in the cards this month, there's always the Arizona Fall League later this year for those serious prospect junkies!