KC Royals make strong return to Baseball America’s Top 100 prospect rankings

Baseball America released its 36th annual Top 100 prospect rankings this week, offering a glimpse at the potential future stars of MLB. While these rankings are not a flawless predictor of success, they often highlight the players most likely to make an impact at the game’s highest level. For Kansas City Royals fans, this year's rankings carry some encouraging news: after being shut out in 2024, the Royals have not one, but two prospects on the list.

The KC Royals farm system's rebound continues in Baseball America's newest rankings.

First baseman Jac Caglianone — the Royals’ 2024 first-round pick — debuted at No. 63 on Baseball America's rankings. Catcher Blake Mitchell, Kansas City's top pick in 2023, also made the cut at No. 75. These two players have been widely regarded as the Royals’ top prospects heading into 2025, and Baseball America previously confirmed as much in their organizational rankings earlier this year.

Caglianone’s ranking comes with Baseball America's "extreme" risk designation, one of only seven players in the Top 100 to receive it. The Florida product's immense power at the plate makes him a tantalizing prospect, but his tendency to chase pitches after transitioning to professional ball raised some concerns. His pitch recognition and ability to make consistent contact will be key areas of focus in 2025. If he makes strides in those areas, Royals fans could be talking about his MLB debut as soon as Opening Day 2026.

Mitchell, meanwhile, earned Baseball America's Royals 2024 Minor League Player of the Year honors after an impressive first full professional season. The Texas native spent the majority of the year with the Low-A Columbia Fireflies, posting a .238/.376/.439 slash line with 18 home runs across 106 games. His patience at the plate and surprising success on the basepaths earned him a spot as a Carolina League All-Star and a late-season promotion to High-A Quad Cities. Mitchell’s plate discipline and defensive skills behind the plate give him a promising foundation for further development.

Both players will have the opportunity to showcase their talent this spring in Arizona, as they have been invited to the Royals' big-league camp as non-roster invitees. Caglianone and Mitchell will get the chance to compete alongside Kansas City's current roster during Cactus League action, which begins February 21 against the Texas Rangers.

At the top of Baseball America's rankings, Japanese pitcher Roki Sasaki, recently signed by the Los Angeles Dodgers, earned the No. 1 spot. Sasaki's potential as a future ace has generated significant buzz throughout the offseason. Meanwhile, the Seattle Mariners led all organizations with seven players in the Top 100, further solidifying their reputation for developing high-caliber talent.

For Royals fans, the inclusion of Caglianone and Mitchell in this list marks a step in the right direction for a farm system seeking to replenish its ranks and support the team’s long-term competitiveness.