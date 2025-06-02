KC Royals call up potential offensive savior Jac Caglianone after Triple-A dominance

For months fans have been clamoring for, former players have been giving ringing endorsements for, and MLB insiders have been speculating about Jac Caglianone's MLB call-up.

But after the Royals front office preached nothing but patience on the idea of calling-up their 2024 first round draft pick, it took all but 12 games at Triple-A before they gave him his shot.

And should he perform the way has in the minor leagues this season, the Royals could be getting the offensive boost they so desperately need right now.

Jac Caglianone could be the KC Royals' offensive savior

Caglianone's meteoric rise to the big leagues was fueled by an extraordinary start to his first full professional season.

In 38 games at Double-A Northwest Arkansas, he slashed .322/.394/.553 with nine home runs, 43 RBI and a 156 wRC+. After a sensational end to his Naturals' tenure, the Royals rewarded him with a call to Triple-A, where he was just a stone's throw away from major leagues.

And Caglianone never looked outmatched in Omaha. He got off to a stellar start, belting five homers in his opening six games. After 12 games, he ended up slashing .326/.380/.767 with six home runs, 13 RBI and a 178 wRC+.

Despite all of this, the Royals have preached patience with their young phenom from the beginning. So, when ESPN's MLB insider Jeff Passan reported late Sunday night that the Caglianone would be getting his chance in The Show, it seemed to go against everything the Royals had said and done up to this point with him.

That being said, what more did he need to do to prove he was ready for a new challenge?

His stats should be enough of an example, but so to should the way he's gone about it. Caglianone has come out firing on all cylinders from the get-go at both levels he's played at in 2025, he's bounced back from "slumps", and he's hit major league caliber pitching (like Clayton Kershaw and Dakota Hudson).

All that's left now is to see of Caglianone can hit major league pitching at the major league level. And the Royals certainly need that right now.

Entering Sunday's 1-0 defeat to the Detroit Tigers, Kansas City's offense sat 26th in MLB in both wRC+ and OPS - at 81 and .661 respectively. They also sat 28th in runs scored and dead last in home runs.

While it's not fair to say there won't be growing pains - as that's seldomly the case with any prospect upon their debut - Caglianone seems as ready as he'll ever be. So, as shocking as it may be, no one can say he doesn't deserve this promotion.