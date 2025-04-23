Jac Caglianone gets back on track in impressive fashion against MLB legend

While Minor League Baseball's main function is to act as a means to develop the next generation potential big leaguers, there's always a couple of interesting wrinkles where it deviates from that primary objective, most notably rehab stints.

Every year, there's several scenarios where baseball fans may have to rub there eyes and make sure they're not dreaming when they see one of MLB's more notable players don a minor league jersey despite being well into their major league career. Los Angeles Dodgers fans got that on Tuesday night, when future Hall-of-Famer Clayton Kershaw took the mound in Double-A Tulsa, as he builds back up following offseason toe surgery.

Where's the Kansas City Royals tie in all of this you might ask? Well, it so happens that Royals' Double-A affiliate, the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, were on the receiving end of Kershaw's latest rehab start.

And it wouldn't be a Northwest Arkansas Naturals story without talking about Jac Caglianone, who found new ways to dazzle on Tuesday, even with the great Clayton Kershaw on the bump.

Jac Caglianone has an impressive night against Clayton Kershaw

While Clayton Kershaw may be far removed from his MVP and Cy Young winning days, it's not as though he's irrelevant all of sudden. While injuries have taken their toll on him in recent years, last season's 4.50 ERA was just the first time since his rookie season, back in 2008, that he's posted an ERA in the 4.00s. In fact just two seasons ago, in 2023, the 3-time Cy Young award winner posted a 2.46 ERA and 1.06 WHIP in 131.2 innings across 24 starts.

All of this is to say that having a good night against him, even in a Double-A rehab start, is still certainly something to be proud of.

And Kansas City's top prospect did just that. In two at bats against Kershaw, Caglianone went 2-for-2. He laced a double to the opposite field in the first inning and then would hit a single into center field in the third.

Results in a rehab start in Double-A won't mean much to someone like Kershaw at this stage of his pro-career. However, for a prospect like Caglianone, who's undoubtedly itching for his chance at a big league call-up, to have a night like this against a proven major league star like Kershaw adds yet another feather to his already impressive cap.

Jac Caglianone continues to get back on track after brief slump

While Kershaw's night might have ended after the third inning, Caglianone's game was only half over, as the impressive Tuesday evening showcase continued for MLB Pipeline's No. 20 overall prospect. He tacked on another base-hit and a walk in the later innings, ending the night with a 3-for-4 stat line.

This was just what the doctored ordered for Caglianone, as after a red-hot start, where he opened the minor league season on a seven game hitting streak, he cooled off considerably, recording just one hit in his next five games.

Since then however, he's looked as good as just about anybody in the upper minors. He's now posted multi-hit games in three consecutive contests, going 8-for-12 with a HR, five RBI and three walks in that span.

Caglianone is continuing to show why not only fans are clamoring for his inevitable call-up to Kauffman, but those within the game as well. And said inevitable call-up might come sooner rather than later should he continue hitting like this, as he continues to put pressure on the Royals front office to make a decision.