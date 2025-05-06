It seems like every week now that Jac Caglianone finds a new way to amaze the Kansas City Royals fan base, giving them a new reason to clamor for his eventual arrival in the big leagues.

But recently, more and more of the fan base seems to be less interested in the bold move to promote Caglianone to MLB, and simply want the blue-chip prospect to get a shot at the next level of the minors in Triple-A Omaha.

With the way he's played over the past few weeks, nobody would bat an eye if the Royals brass were to give him that shot at the Triple-A level. Entering play on Tuesday, the 22-year-old had recorded 22 hits, three home runs and 12 RBI in his last 14 games.

But ahead of Monday's matchup between the Royals and White Sox, GM J.J. Picollo offered some insight during his media availability of how the front office is viewing Caglianone and his professional timeline, and it may not exactly be the news Royals fans were hoping to hear.

Royals GM levels with KC fans on Jac Caglianone amid Double-A surge

Picollo was quick to praise Caglianone on how he's performed in his first taste of the upper minors in 2025, as he's now slashing .314/.395/.543 with six homers and 27 RBI through his first 27 games. However, like we've heard in the past, including recently from MLB insider Jon Heyman, the organization will take things slow with their top prospect, and Picollo echoed just that to reporters in the dugout.

"We need him to just keep doing what he's doing," Picollo said.

"We're not in any rush to get him to Triple-A," he said. "Not saying it hasn't been discussed, it's just there's no time table on it."

Picollo did offer some additional insight as to why the Royals aren't in a rush to progress him up the minor league ladder, even if they don't view him as big league ready in their eyes.

"In our minds there's two leagues, there's the minor leagues and there's the big leagues," he said. "If you're in A-ball, Double-A or Triple-A, it's still the minor leagues."

"We're trying to allow him to develop properly as a hitter," Picollo said.

While it may not be the approach that will get Royals fans excited in the short-term, the fact of the matter is, at least the front office is doing it's due diligence to ensure their prized prospect is set up for success when he does eventually get his call-up.

The Royals faithful will have to keep their excitement in check for now and enjoy the show Caglianone is putting on in Northwest Arkansas in the meantime, even if it's not their preferred setting for him to be having such a surge.