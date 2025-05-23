KC Royals prized prospect is making his transition to Triple-A look effortless

This past weekend, the wishes of many Kansas City Royals fans came true, as they finally got the Jac Caglianone promotion that they'd been clamoring for for countless weeks. His call-up to Triple-A meant that the organization's top prospect would be just one step away from Major League Baseball.

But while the hope, and frankly the expectation at this point, will still be to see Caglianone grace the Royals with his presence in MLB by season's end, the matter of pefroming well enough in Omaha to warrant such a call-up remained.

So far, through his first three games as a Strom Chaser though, Caglianone has done nothing to persuade people that he won't be ready when the time for his next promotion comes along.

Jac Caglianone is making his transition to Triple-A look effortless

Caglianone made his debut in Omaha on Tuesday against the Salt Lake Bees, hitting third in the order and manning the first base bag. It wasn't anything to write home about per se, but a 1-for-4 outing is nothing to be ashamed of in your first game at a new level.

Then after a 2-for-5 game on Wednesday, the floodgates looked as though they could soon be starting to open.

And open they did, as after picking up his first Triple-A hit on Day 1, his first Triple-A multi-hit game on Day 2, he took care of scratching off his first Triple-A home run and RBI on Day 3.

Caglianone gave Strom Chasers fans flashes of the highlight reel grabbing sensation that the Northwest Arkansas faithful got to experience for the first 38 games of his 2025 minor league season, after he hit a blazing solo-homer off Dakota Hudson in the top of the sixth inning.

And even when he's not trying he's finding ways grab headlines by drawing some unintentional career comparisons as well. It just so happens that Caglianone's first Triple-A home run and current franchise cornerstone Bobby Witt Jr's first MLB home run have something in common, as they were both hit off the same pitcher in Hudson in the same month just three seasons apart.

That would be his only hit for the night, going 1-for-4, but it was a big one, as he continues to knock off career milestone after career milestone.

Through three games, he's hitting .308 with an .846 OPS and 116 wRC+ across 13 plate appearances in Omaha.

While the Royals have stated they want to patient with their promising young star in the making, if he keeps looking like an immense power threat capable of hitting .300+, then J.J. Picollo and Kansas City's front office will have no choice but to eventually give him the major league call-up the baseball world is expecting to happen this season.