A promotion to Omaha is a no-brainer for KC Royals flaming hot top prospect

It's no secret that Jac Caglianone has held the lion share of the conversation surrounding the Kansas City Royals' prospect scene.

After an excellent showing in spring training, he started the season on a hot streak that created quite the buzz on whether or not his MLB debut might come sooner than initially anticipated. Then after a bit of a reality check at the plate, he embarked on the new project of playing the outfield, and since then offensive results have started improve mightily.

At this point, Caglianone has passed every test put in front of him at the Double-A Northwest Arkansas, leaving many to wonder if it's time for the prized prospect to take on a whole new challenge at a higher level.

Jac Caglianone is making a move to Triple-A Omaha seem like an absolute no-brainer

Caglianone's 2025 stat line in and of itself looks extremely impressive, as he's slashing .307/.392/.515 with five homers and 26 RBI on the season. However, it's his latest stretch of games that is sparking the debate on whether a promotion is the best possible move for his development.

As Alex Duvall pointed out on X (formerly Twitter), Caglianone was essentially putting up video game numbers over the past few weeks.

Jac Caglianone’s last 11 games:



• .463/.540/.634/1.174

• 14% BB%

• 18% K%



It’s time for Omaha at the bare minimum. — Alex Duvall (@aduvall013) May 3, 2025

When Duvall mentions "it's time for Omaha at the bare minimum" there's little to argue with there, as the stats would suggest he's ready for it. After Friday's doubleheader, Caglianone had hit safely in 10 of his last 12 games, seven of those being multi-hit games. In that span he had 19 hits, with a homer and nine RBI along with nine walks to just 11 strikeouts.

Then came Saturday's matchup with Springfield, and Caglianone once again found himself putting on a show, launching a massive 417 foot two-run blast to right field, his fifth homer of the season and first since April 19.

Home run #⃣5⃣ on the season goes 4⃣1⃣7⃣ ft to right for @jac_caglianone!



Nats: 3⃣

Cards: 0⃣#GoNats pic.twitter.com/HJMpfcZ4Y2 — Northwest Arkansas Naturals (@nwanaturals) May 3, 2025

As much as move to the majors is certainly an enticing proposition, MLB insider Jon Heyman's comments on MLB Network earlier this week worked to quash that move in the immediate future, as he claimed that while Kansas City are watching Caglianone, there are things that they feel Caglianone still must prove further before receiving his call to the show.

"There could be room as an outfielder for him. You know I have been in touch with the Royals and they are saying they're going to take it slow with Caglianone," Heyman said. "They still see a couple of things they would like to improve a little bit."

If that's the case then that's understandbly valid. The combination of Vinnie Pasquantino and Salvador Perez have Caglianone's natural position of first base locked down (as well as the DH spot). And even if the outfield could theoretically use him at the moment, this is a position he just recently picked up and could use the lower-pressure reps at before being thrown into the big league fire.

All of this to say though, facing more talent that's closer to major league level, like he would see in Omaha, would be a logical next step to take. He's already had one game in particular where he proved he could hit major league capable pitching, after recording multiple hits against a future Hall-of-Famer in Clayton Kershaw during the MLB legend's rehab start for Tulsa last month.

At some point the Royals have to call a spade a spade and realize Double-A simply looks beneath Caglianone. So if his immediate future is not to be in MLB, why not let the world see what he can do in Omaha?