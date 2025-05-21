Kansas City Royals fans received some long-awaited good news surrounding their organzation's top prospect after it was announced that Jac Caglianone was being promoted to Triple-A Omaha this past weekend.

While the Royals focus will be ensuring that their top ranked prospect performs well in Triple-A, and Caglianone's will obviously be on providing that sort of performance, the focus amongst many fans and even many of those around the game of baseball remains where it always has been - eagerly pining for Caglianone to get his major league call-up.

The brakes have to be pumped a little bit on the promotion conversation though. After all, he only just appeared in his first Triple-A game on Tuesday. That being said, pumping the brakes doesn't mean coming to screaming halt, as a call-up seems more and more likely each passing day - both with how well Caglianone is navigating the upper minors and how poor the KC Royals' offense has looked at times this season.

And FanSided's MLB insider Robert Murray weighed in on the Caglianone conversation by sharing his thoughts this week on when the prized prospect's eventual call-up might occur.

MLB insider predicts Jac Caglianone's MLB debut could be closer than you think

On Monday's episode of The Baseball Insiders, while still not giving a concrete timeline, Murray explained that a 2025 big league promotion is still certainly in the cards for Caglianone.

"I could see him being in the major leagues at some point this season," Murray said. "I don't think that's anything out of the realm of possibilities here."

The Royals have been slow with their blue-chip slugger this season, which even GM J.J. Picollo has admitted, as recently as this month, when he told the media that there was no timetable for Caglianone's promotion to Triple-A at that time - despite his hot stretch at the plate.

Even with his promotion to Triple-A the Royals likely won't change their patient approach with Caglianone, especially considering how Picollo described the Royals outlook on the organizational landscape in that same media availability a few weeks ago.

"In our minds there's two leagues, there's a minor leagues and there's the big leagues," Picollo said.

However, if he continues to hit at the same rate as he did in Double-A Northwest Arkansas - where he slashed .322/.394/.553 with nine home runs, 43 RBI and a 155 wRC+ - then he'll likely give the Royals brass no choice but let him get big league plate appearances before season's end.