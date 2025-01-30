Big KC Royals event gives fans a chance to meet newcomers and team stars

Their surprise signing of free agent reliever Carlos Estévez on January 29 raised immediate questions for the Kansas City Royals. Is he, or is he not, a good fit for a club whose bullpen improved last season but still needs help? Will the move squeeze any high-profile KC bullpen piece out of the 2025 picture? Will he challenge Lucas Erceg for the closer spot that Erceg won so convincingly last year?

There's another question, albeit of far less magnitude, that Estévez becoming a Royal triggers — can the team get him to Kauffman Stadium for Royals Rally, which returns on Saturday, February 1?

The day-long, fan-favorite festival celebrating the coming of a new season kicks off at 10 a.m. CT and is scheduled to last until 4:30 p.m. Whether Estévez makes an appearance remains to be seen, but the 2025 edition of Royals Rally will feature at least two of the newest Royals, with second baseman Jonathan India and outfielder Joey Wiemer — both obtained from the Cincinnati Reds in the early offseason Brady Singer trade — are scheduled to be on hand.

Although the Royals are providing comprehensive Rally details on their official website, here are some of the highlights.

The K will be packed with some of the KC Royals' biggest stars

Besides the opportunity to see India and Wiemer, the club is treating fans to a house packed with some of their best and most popular players. Headlining the show will be Bobby Witt Jr., the club's All-Star, Gold Glove, Silver Slugger shortstop who made good on the first year of the franchise-record contract he signed before last season began.

Joining Witt (among others) will be star rotation members Seth Lugo, Michael Wacha, and Cole Ragans, along with Kyle Wright, who'll be vying for a starting spot after sitting out the 2024 season to recover from an injury.

Also slated to be at The K are Erceg, MJ Melendez, Kyle Isbel, Michael Massey, Hunter Renfroe, and Alec Marsh.

Players aren't the only big names on tap for Royals Rally

KC fans will also see principal owner John Sherman, general manager J.J. Picollo, and field manager Matt Quatraro. And as a special added attraction, the Royals will welcome back All-Star left fielder and eight-time Gold Glover Alex Gordon, who retired after the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

Will KC Royals fans hear from team brass and players?

Yes. Popular team television and radio announcer Ryan LeFebvre is set to lead hourly Diamond Club roundtables with Picollo, Quatraro, Sherman, and some players.

Can fans get autographs at the Rally?

Absolutely. Although VIP Tickets — which give their purchasers some exciting autograph opportunities — are sold out according to the club's website, general admission ticket holders (GA tickets are available for $25 at the link above) can get "line access" to one autograph session every two hours. Fans with VIP tix won't be entitled to attend any of the GA autograph sessions.

Fans need to check the club site for restrictions on the number of items they can get autographed.

Royals merchandise, food, and refreshments will be plentiful

Not surprisingly, the club will have its Royals Team Store and Royals Authentics Store open. Both will offer, with some exclusions, 30% discounts.

Food and drink, including bar items, will also be available.

Are any other special fan activities scheduled?

Of course. Fans can take their cuts in the visitors' batting cage, play games, and participate in other activities on the Main Concourse, and the Press Box will host various children's games, music, and other pursuits for youngsters.

Royals Hall of Fame items will be on display in the visitors' clubhouse.

Check out the team site for even more special activities.