Royals sign top closer on market to ratchet up AL Central arms race

With exactly two weeks left until pitchers and catchers report to spring training, the Kansas City Royals have finally bolstered their bullpen, signing veteran reliever Carlos Estévez to a deal out of free agency. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported the agreement on January 29, and MLB.com's Mark Feinsand later confirmed that it's a two-year, $20 million contract with a $13 million club option for the 2027 season or $2 million buyout.

The news of Estévez joining the Royals comes just hours after the Detroit Tigers formally announced their signing of Tommy Kahnle, ratcheting up the competition in the AL Central for 2025.

Carlos Estévez joins the Royals' bullpen

After ranking 20th in MLB with a combined ERA of 4.13, 23rd in WHIP at 1.33, and 30th — dead last — in strikeouts at 463, the struggles of the Royals' bullpen last season have been well-documented. Kansas City acquired closer Lucas Erceg at the deadline to bolster the flailing relief corps, but with Hunter Harvey injured, there were few other bright spots among the group.

Estévez started 2024 with the Los Angeles Angels, accumulating a 2.38 ERA, 0.74 WHIP, 32 strikeouts, and 20 saves in 34 innings before he was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies on July 27. He pitched 21 innings in Philadelphia, recording a 2.57 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 18 strikeouts, and 6 saves, and became a free agent at the end of the season.

Coming off a career-best season, Estévez was ranked 28th on The Athletic's list of the top free agents of 2024-25. Still, his potential to regress is concerning, especially considering his career ERA sits at 4.21 — far higher than the 2.45 ERA he accumulated between the Angels and Phillies last year.