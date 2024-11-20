3 top KC Royals prospects added to 40-man roster ahead of Rule 5 Draft

On November 19, the Kansas City Royals made their first transaction wire moves in weeks, adding three promising pitching prospects to the 40-man roster. Left-hander Noah Cameron and right-handers Luinder Avila and Eric Cerantola had their contracts selected by the Royals, meaning they will protected from of the upcoming Rule 5 Draft, for which all three would've otherwise been eligible.

All three players rank among the Royals' Top 30 prospects, according to MLB Pipeline.

Noah Cameron leads pack of newest KC Royals on 40-man roster

Cameron, ranked 12th among the Royals' Top 30 prospects, delivered an impressive 2024 season. The Central Arkansas product began the year with Double-A Northwest Arkansas, where he had previously faced challenges in 2023. This time, however, Cameron demonstrated readiness for the competition, posting a 3.63 ERA and recording 87 strikeouts over 16 starts for the Naturals.

The 25-year-old's performance earned him a promotion to Triple-A Omaha, where he elevated his game further. In nine starts, the right-hander struck out 62 batters across 54 1/3 innings, allowing only 14 runs and 11 walks, culminating in a 2.32 ERA. Following this strong showing, MLB.com's Anne Rogers noted that Cameron was "[knocking] on the door of the Majors."

Cameron has been on the Royals' radar for some time. The team selected him in the seventh round of the 2021 MLB Draft, but his professional career faced early challenges due to recovery from Tommy John surgery and other injuries that hampered him through 2022. This year marked his first fully healthy season, during which improved conditioning solidified his status as a legitimate starting prospect moving forward.

Joining Cameron, Avila is ranked as Kansas City’s 25th-best prospect, and represents the first wave of international free agents nearing the majors after the Royals ramped up efforts in that area during the late 2010s. The 23-year-old Venezuelan is a versatile prospect with potential paths to the big leagues as either a starter or reliever, though currently, he’s a primary starter, have made 20 starts in 2024.

Avila spent most of this season in Double-A, recording a 3.81 ERA and 82 strikeouts over 82 2/3 innings with the Naturals. He made a lone start in Triple-A, but remains behind Cameron in the Royals’ starting pitching hierarchy.

Throughout his professional career, Avila has been a durable starter, making at least 20 starts in each of the last three seasons. However, his control issues have limited his overall potential. In Double-A this year, the 23-year-old walked 12% of opposing batters while striking out 22.9%. MLB evaluators grade his fastball and slider at 50, along with a "tumbling changeup that is near average now but shows signs of being plus with more development."

The third prospect called up by Kansas City on Tuesday is Cerantola, who is the 29th-ranked prospect in the Royals' system and an intriguing bullpen arm. Selected 139th overall in the 2021 MLB Draft out of Mississippi State, the former Bulldog was projected as a relief prospect almost immediately, and his 2024 season solidified that projection.

Spending most of this year with Double-A Northwest Arkansas, Cerantola struck out 81 batters and posted a 2.78 ERA over 58 1/3 innings. He earned a late-season promotion to Triple-A, where his performance featured both highs and lows.

The righty’s biggest issue is his control, as he posted double-digit walk rates in both Double-A and Triple-A this past season — a recurring theme in his minor-league career. Still, Cerantola’s electric stuff includes a triple-digit fastball, a sharp curveball, and a workable slider. His diverse arsenal is impressive for a minor-league reliever, and Rogers notes that “he could compete for a bullpen spot in the spring.”

Kansas City is rolling the dice by leaving other notable prospects unprotected from the Rule 5 Draft, but the Royals have multiple 40-man spots left to work with. They could be planning to make a selection in next month's Rule 5 Draft since they have those open spots, like they did with pitcher Matt Sauer last offseason. Sauer didn't ultimately work out for Kansas City, but the righty was a lottery ticket.

The Royals have had a couple of good Rule 5 selections over the years, but they're far from sure things.