Tensions rose earlier this week in Boston between the Red Sox an Rafael Devers after the latter refused to shift off DH and help cover first base in the wake of Triston Casas landing on the IL due to a season-ending left patellar tendon rupture.

Since then, there has been no shortage of speculation on the slugger's future in Boston, including Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic indicating a trade is not an impossible scenario here.

"The idea of a trade at some point isn't all that far-fetched, even with Devers owed over $250 million, including a portion deferred," Rosenthal wrote in an article on Monday.

Now, it's not everyday the opportunity arises where a top talent is potentially available for trade midseason. And the Royals recently saw first hand just how dominant a hitter Devers can be, after he put on a stellar display at Kauffman Stadium over the weekend.

To be clear, there doesn't seem to be any concrete rumors at this point, let alone ones that link him to Kansas City. That being said, even if there were, this already doesn't seem like a move synonymous with how the Royals have operated in the past. And there are multiple reasons as to why they shouldn't even be tempted even slightly to go against the grain and pursue any trade for Devers, should the situation turn from drama and speculation to concrete trade rumors.

Why the KC Royals don't need to get involved in the Rafael Devers trade drama

The hefty $250 million price tag is the first reason why a potential union between the Royals and Devers seems far-fetched. After all, this is the same team that avoided claiming Leody Tavares recently to fill an area of desperate need for them due to a $3.73 million price tag.

Perhaps the Royals simply didn't view Tavares as someone that would elevate them enough to warrant spending any money - after all he's still only sporting a 54 wRC+ even after being claimed by the Seattle Mariners, and he's never posted a wRC+ above 100 in his career. But if that's the case, then there may be too many questions surrounding Devers as well to warrant a conversation to acquire him, as this would be nothing but an awkward fit.

For starters, any position he's capable of playing are ones that Kansas City already has more than suitable coverage on.

Between Maikel Garcia in a breakout campaign and the steadily improving Jonathan India, third base is occupied to a solid degree.

Then at first, it's just as crowded if not more so, with Vinnie Pasquantino manning the ship primarily, Salvador Perez getting more opportunity there as his career progresses and bench bats like Mark Canha capable of playing the spot as well. There certainly isn't a need whatsoever there at the moment. Then from a future perspective, top prospect Jac Caglianone's natural position is first base, meaning the Royals may not want to gum up that spot long-term knowing his arrival will come sooner rather than later - even if he is getting more reps in the outfield these days.

Then there's Devers' current position of DH, and the Royals have liked to keep that position flexible, as it's usually used as a place for a regular position player to get off his feet a little on any given night. And as the aforementioned Perez gets older, this has been more of regular landing spot for him in the lineup as well.

Versatility is also a major question here, which is the reason for this drama in the first place. Devers didn't just refuse to play first base, going back to the offseason he was initially reluctant to give up his spot at third base when Boston signed Alex Bregman.

Versatility is something the Royals have valued in their lineup over the years, as numerous lineup regulars pride themselves on being able play multiple positions.

Maikel Garcia usually occupies third, but has the ability to play second and in the corner outfield. Jonathan India came to the Royals as an everyday second baseman but has spent more time in left field and third base this season. Salvador Perez may be the number one catcher in the depth chart, but as we've touched on already, he also also plays first base and DH. Then there's the role players, Michael Massey can play at second and got reps in the outfield in spring training, Cavan Biggio can occupy first, second, third and the corner outfield and Mark Canha can play first and the corner outfield.

Now, a 140 wRC+ hitter like Devers could do wonders for a Royals offense that although may be showing more signs of life these days, still sits fourth last in MLB in team wRC+ season at 82. However, what it would take to acquire a guy like Devers, who is currently not positionally flexible in the slightest (nor does he seem to have the desire to be) and holds a $250 million price tag on top of that, is simply not worth it for the Royals.

It may not look the most glamourous at times, but their offensive strategy built upon versatility has gotten the job done overall recently. And for a competitive smaller market team like the Royals, Devers does not provide enough overall upside to warrant exploring a deal, should that opportunity arise, that would force them to deviate from this strategy.