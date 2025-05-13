Salvador Perez’s dominance, KC Royals legacy grows with newfound strength to his game

Few players have ridden the rollercoaster of highs and lows quite like Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez. That journey—spanning nearly two decades with the organization—is a big reason why fans find the team captain so relatable, and so easy to root for. The Venezuelan backstop could call it a career tomorrow and still go down as one of the greatest players in franchise history.

But instead of wearing down behind the plate until his knees gave out, Perez made the smart shift to part-time first base—a move that’s already paying off in extending his career. What’s often overlooked, though, is just how smooth that transition has been. Not only has Perez handled the position well, he’s shown off an impressive glove that’s added real value on the defensive side.

The KC Royals are better for having Salvador Perez in more ways than one.

Sure, moving to first base was a sensible decision—and one that many MLB greats have made over the years. Joe Torre and Dale Murphy are two prime examples of catchers who extended their careers by stepping out from behind the plate. Royals fans don’t have to look far either—Mike Sweeney carved out a storied career after making a similar move to first full-time.

But it’s easy to forget that some of the game’s best weren’t so lucky. Hall of Famers like Carlton Fisk and Johnny Bench famously attempted position changes away from catcher, and the results were far from ideal. Defensive struggles and a decline at the plate made those transitions short-lived. Granted, those were full-time switches, but the failures were memorable enough to give teams pause for decades. All of that to say a position change is never a surefire success, no matter how talented a ballplayer is.

That’s part of what makes Salvador Perez’s shift so notable. He hasn’t been asked to take over as the everyday first baseman, even when Opening Day starter Vinnie Pasquantino missed most of 2024 with an injury. Instead, under manager Matt Quatraro’s flexible defensive philosophy, Perez’s ability to play first base gives the Royals another in-game wrinkle. He’s made 11 appearances (10 starts) at first base this season, and the Royals are 7–4 when he’s there, compared to a losing record when he starts behind the plate.

But what really matters is how well he’s handled the glove.

Much of the credit will go to infield coach José Alguacil, and rightfully so. Still, it’s Perez’s trademark work ethic and veteran instincts that have turned teaching into execution. Quietly, he posted five Outs Above Average at first base in 2024, ranking sixth among first basemen since the start of last season. If not for Pasquantino ranking fourth in that same span, there might already be a full-blown position controversy in Kansas City.

That’s not the case in the dugout. Perez is currently on pace for just 36 starts at first, down from 44 last year. While that number could rise depending on how the season unfolds, the Royals seem content with keeping Perez’s time at first as a strategic option rather than a growing workload for 2025 and beyond.

But that’s the long-term view. Right now, Royals fans are just enjoying the little things: the sure hands, the leadership, the occasional glove flash from their team captain at first. He may not have Pasquantino’s flexibility or Maikel Garcia’s rocket arm, but he brings something just as valuable—experience, steadiness, and that trademark Salvador Perez smile.